Firefighters extinguish fire at Phoenix apartment complex

Firefighters say six people were displaced after a fire broke out early Friday morning at an apartment complex in Phoenix.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, crews responded to reports of a structure fire at an apartment complex near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. on May 6.

Once on scene, firefighters encountered a large fire coming from the single-story complex. After ensuring all residents made it out safely, firefighters began attacking the fire.

"As crews were making entry they found five to six cars on fire in the back of the complex," the department said in a statement. "Command immediately balanced the assignment to a first alarm."

Additional crews were called to the scene to help battle the car fires.

Four apartments were burned in the fire.

Crisis response teams responded to the scene to help the displaced residents.

No injuries were reported.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Firefighters say six people were displaced after a fire broke out early Friday morning at an apartment complex in Phoenix. (Phoenix Fire Department)