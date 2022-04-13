Firefighters on scene of double house fire in north Phoenix
PHOENIX - Firefighters are at the scene of a double house fire near 35th Avenue and Bell Road in north Phoenix.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
Arizona Headlines
- Woman dead, 4-year-old girl critically injured in Phoenix crash; suspect arrested
- Arizona Gov. Ducey signs bill requiring moment of silence at beginning of each school day
- Arizona man arrested, accused of exploiting teen girl at strip club
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement