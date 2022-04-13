Expand / Collapse search
Live Now

Firefighters on scene of double house fire in north Phoenix

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 9:32AM
North Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Firefighters are at the scene of a double house fire near 35th Avenue and Bell Road in north Phoenix.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

Firefighters on scene of double house fire in north Phoenix

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 10 NEWS APP