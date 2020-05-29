Firefighters responding to 20-acre wildfire on National Guard training range

article

Firefighters are responding to a wildfire burning on a National Guard training range north of Florence.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management says the "Range Fire" has burned an estimated 20 acres within the Arizona National Guard Weapons Training Range located near Highway 79 in Pinal County.

Aircraft has been ordered to help ground crews fight the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

