First COVID-19 case confirmed in Graham County

The Graham County Department of Health and Human Services accounced Friday that they have confirmed a case of novel coronavirus in Pima, which would be the first reported case in the county.

Officials say that students at Pima Elementary School were possibly exposed to the virus, and they will be undergoing testing at Pima Junior High School from health care providers around the county.

This would be Arizona's 11th reported case of COVID-19.

