First Lady Jill Biden to visit Phoenix, Tucson on March 7-8

article

First Lady Jill Biden is expected to visit Arizona on March 7 and 8 to promote President Joe Biden's "Building A Better America," a set of policy priorities outlined in his State of the Union address earlier this week.

"This trip will focus on uniting Americans around issues with bipartisan support, like providing job training and ending cancer as we know it," according to the White House.

The First Lady is expected to travel to Phoenix and Tucson. She is scheduled to visit Intel's Ocotillo Campus at Chandler at 1:15 p.m. on Monday, then attend a Democratic National Committee finance event at 3 p.m.

Biden will then head to Tucson on March 8 to visit the San Xavier Health Center on the Tohono O'odham Nation at 1 p.m. to promote the administration's Cancer Moonshot Initiative.

"Their tour will focus on Tohono O’odham Nation’s cancer program and services, including those provided in partnership with the University of Arizona Cancer Center," officials said.

The First Lady is expected to tour the San Xavier del Bac Mission and attend a traditional dance performance as well.

Her trip to Phoenix will be followed by stops in Reno, Nevada and Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.



Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:





Advertisement





