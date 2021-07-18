First responders targeted in Tucson shooting

Police are investigating a shooting aimed at first responders in Tucson.

The suspect in the incident is accused of opening fire on firefighters at the scene of a house fire. There are reports the suspect crashed a car into an ambulance, and then then got out and shot two medics. One was hit in the head, while the other was hit in the chest.

A Tucson firefighter was also hit by gunfire, while a neighbor was shot and killed. There was also a burned body found inside the home.

It all led up to a shootout with police at a nearby intersection: 36th Street and Campbell. The 35 year old suspect was hit. and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

An officer also suffered minor injuries , but is expected to be OK.

