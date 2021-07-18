Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Mohave County
6
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 9:30 PM MST until MON 12:30 AM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 11:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 7:23 PM MST until SUN 10:30 PM MST, Cochise County, Pima County, Santa Cruz County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 7:45 PM MST until SUN 10:45 PM MST, Cochise County
Flash Flood Watch
from SUN 1:28 PM MST until MON 12:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven

First responders targeted in Tucson shooting

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

First responders reportedly targeted in Tucson shooting

The suspect reportedly opened fire on first responders who were responding to a house fire at the time of the incident.

TUCSON, Ariz. - Police are investigating a shooting aimed at first responders in Tucson.

The suspect in the incident is accused of opening fire on firefighters at the scene of a house fire. There are reports the suspect crashed a car into an ambulance, and then then got out and shot two medics. One was hit in the head, while the other was hit in the chest.

A Tucson firefighter was also hit by gunfire, while a neighbor was shot and killed. There was also a burned body found inside the home.

It all led up to a shootout with police at a nearby intersection: 36th Street and Campbell. The 35 year old suspect was hit. and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

An officer also suffered minor injuries , but is expected to be OK.

Other Top Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters