Five schools within Scottsdale Unified to close on Nov. 30 due to teacher shortage

The Scottsdale Unified School District announced five schools will be closed on Monday, Nov. 30, in-person and online, due to teacher shortages.

In a Sunday, Nov. 29 post on the district's website, the closures of Arcadia High School, Chaparral High School, Desert Mountain High School, Cocopah Middle School and Mountainside Middle School were announced.

The district's superintendent, Dr. Scott Menzel, released a letter sent to parents, saying in part, "Unfortunately, we have learned over the weekend that we do not have an adequate number of

teachers or substitutes to cover all teacher absences tomorrow."

He points out the Thanksgiving holiday travel that some students, faculty and staff took part in, but didn't say specifically that anyone actually contracted the virus.

"Please note that although tomorrow’s closures are not the result of any known COVID outbreaks in our schools," Menzel explained.

He asks that anyone who traveled or took part in any large gathering to quarantine and learn from home, saying, "It is for this reason that I again ask every family that chose to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday or to host, attend or participate in a large gathering where social distancing did not take place, such as a sporting event, to please keep your children home and have them participate in remote learning for the next two weeks."

He says the loss of the school day will likely need to be made up at the end of the school year.

Read the superintendent's full letter here.