Flagstaff City Council holds special meeting amid calls to reduce police funding

The Flagstaff City Council is holding a special meeting over police department funding, with members of an activist group wanting the city to reduce the police budget by 55%.

Members of a group called flag stats say they want to see money obtained from reduced police funding spent on other agencies. They say they want officers out of schools, as well as fewer people behind bars.

The group rallied outside the Flagstaff City Hall on the afternoon of April 26, as they ask the community to take part in a public comment period that will be allowed during the meeting.

Counterprotesters also gather

Meanwhile, Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers is speaking out in support of the police department. She says the department is already undermanned and underpaid. and believes if budget cuts are made, crime will go up, and innocent people will suffer.

Police officials speak out

Officials with the flagstaff police department have released a statement, which reads, in part: