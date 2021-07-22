Flash Flood Watch issued for 12 Arizona counties as another round of Monsoon storms hit the state

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for 12 Arizona counties, including Maricopa County, starting Thursday afternoon.

The advisories will last throughout the weekend as an incoming weather system is expected to bring heavy rain and thunderstorms across large swaths of central and southern Arizona.

The following counties are affected:

Gila, Yavapai from July 22 at 11 a.m. until July 24 at 11 p.m.

Apache, Coconino, Navajo from July 22 at 12 p.m. until July 25 at 12 a.m.

Maricopa, Pinal from July 22 at 5 p.m. until July 24 at 11 p.m.

Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, Pima, Santa Cruz from July 22 at 6 p.m. until July 24 at 11 p.m.

The expected rainfall could cause flash flooding in washes and areas with poor drainage systems. This is particularly an issue in areas with past burn scars from wildfires, which will be "especially prone to flash flooding and debris flow," according to the National Weather Service.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issued a Declaration of Emergency in response to ongoing flooding in the Flagstaff area, which has been affected on a daily basis by heavy rain and storms.

Many places in the state have received more rain in the past month than in the entire 2020 monsoon season, which ran from mid-June through September, the weather service said.

Power outages reported

As a round of monsoon storms hit the Phoenix area Thursday night, SRP reported a number of power outages throughout their service areas in the Valley. Most of the outages are centered in Scottsdale, Tempe, and Mesa. APS officials are also reporting power outages at multiple sites in the Phoenix area.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

The Glendale Fire Department reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turnaround don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

