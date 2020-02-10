Florida AMBER Alert issued for abducted 3-year-old girl in Apopka

article

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an AMBER Alert for a 3-year-old girl who was abducted in Apopka.

Madeline Mejia was last seen in the 600 block of East Orange Street when she was taken by a man in a black two-door sedan with Texas plates, FDLE said.

The toddler was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans and pink shoes. Madeline is 3 feet tall and weighs 40 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

FDLE said the vehicle has lightly tinted windows and was being driven by a white-Hispanic man wearing a blue shirt and jeans. The suspect has long brown hair and facial hair.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Apopka Police Department at 407-703-1757 or 911.