Florida deputies searching for man accused of raping 2-year-old girl

The Collier County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a man they say raped a 2-year-old girl, leaving her in critical condition.

"We need your help in locating this animal," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

Deputies say Roberto Lopez, 40, is wanted on a charge of sexual battery on a victim under 12. They say his last known address is at the Tower Rentals in Immokalee, Florida. Lopez is known to frequent bars and the area of N. 2nd and Azteca. He is normally picked up for work at Camp Rojo, according to the sheriff's office.

The little girl he is accused of assaulting is in critical condition. Deputies have not said how he came in contact with the girl.

"This guy is pure evil and does not need to be on our streets."

Anyone who knows of Lopez's whereabouts is asked to call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300 or the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office 863-674-5600.