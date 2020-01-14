Florida MISSING CHILD Alert active for two 7-year-old girls, may be traveling with woman

article

A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Braylen and Brylee Pate, who are both seven-years-old in age.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said that Braylen and Brylee were last seen on Sunday in the area of the 2600 block of Finch Circle in Chipley, Florida. They believe the two girls may be with Vanessa Cotromano, 39, and traveling in 2020 blue Nissan Altima with Florida tag GIDV22.

Brylee and Braylen were described as a white females who are about four-feet tall, weigh about 50 pounds, and have brown hair and hazel eyes. Vanessa is described as a white female, about five-feet, six-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and also has brown hair and hazel eyes.

The FDLE asks that if you have any information on the whereabouts of these children, please contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 850-638-6111 or 911.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.

