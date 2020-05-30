For the third night in a row, protesters gather in downtown Phoenix

article

Protesters marched throughout downtown Phoenix for the third night in a row on Saturday.

On Thursday and Friday nights, protests started out peaceful but ended up in chaos. City of Phoenix leaders and officials asked the protesters to remain calm on their third night.

Demonstrators started at the state capitol where they marched down Washington Avenue to Phoenix City Hall.

There, multiple people made speeches on microphones as the crowd cheered.

On previous nights, protesters ended up at Phoenix police headquarters where tensions boiled over. But on Saturday night, SkyFOX showed protesters marching north toward the I-10 on 7th Avenue.

Police were seen setting up blockades near the I-10 to discourage protesters from heading onto the interstate.

Protesters then turned around and continued south on 7th Avenue. Meanwhile, other people stayed near Phoenix police headquarters where protesters and police in riot shields faced off near 6th Avenue and Adams Street.