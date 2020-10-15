Forest Service: Crown King residents told to get ready to evacuate due to wildfire

article

Officials with the USDA Forest Service say crews are responding to a fire in the Prescott National Forest on oct. 15.

According to a brief statement on the Prescott National Forest's verified Twitter page, the fire is burning in the Crown King area, but officials have provided few other details.

Officials with the Arizona State Forestry say they are supporting multiple resources to the battle the blaze.

Meanwhile, officials with the Crown King Fire Department say the city is in the "ready" stage of the "ready, set, go" system of evacuations, meaning residents should prepare for evacuation.

Ready, Set, Go evacuation stages explained

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

