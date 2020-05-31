Forest Service: Sawtooth Fire burns 24,000 acres of land

A wildfire that is burning in the Superstition Wilderness has grown yet again, as of Tuesday afternoon.

In a tweet released by the Forest Service on Thursday, the Sawtooth Fire has burned 24,600 acres of land and it is still 8% contained.

Firefighters were reportedly successful in building a containment line on Monday, near Elephant Butte.

Forest Service officials say 300 firefighters and support staff have been assigned to the fire, with expanded air resources prepared to drop fire retardant and water on the fire.

Crews are focusing on identifying containment options, according to the Forest Service.

The wildfire is believed to have been sparked by lightning.

Evacuations for Queen Valley have been lifted, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.