Former Arizona Governor Jane Hull dies at 84

Former Arizona Gov. Jane Dee Hull has died along with her husband, Terry Hull. Jane Hull was 84.

Gov. Doug Ducey announced her death Friday on Twitter, saying “Hull dedicated 25 years to principled public service.”

The pair died within hours of each other, according to a Twitter post from former Governor Jan Brewer.

Jane Hull was Arizona’s secretary of state when she was elevated to the governor’s office following Fife Symington’s resignation in 1997. She was later elected to her own term and left office in 2003.

Before that, she was the first female Speaker of the House and served the state from 1989 to 1992.

Read more about Hull's extensive legislative career on the Arizona Secretary of State's website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

