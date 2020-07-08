Former 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera missing, feared dead after boating in Lake Piru

article

Rescue teams with the Ventura County Sheriff's Department resumed the search for Naya Rivera on Thursday morning. The former “Glee” star and California native was reported missing and is presumed drowned after her four-year-old son was found alone on a boat in Lake Piru.

The lake will be closed to the public as authorities continue search operations.

Rivera was last seen Wednesday around 1 p.m. when she rented a boat.

Nearly four hours later, another boater spotted the rented pontoon boat drifting in the water in an area called “The Narrows” located on the north end of the lake. Fillmore police said they received a call just before 4:40 p.m.

Rivera was nowhere in sight and her son, Josey, was found sleeping with a life vest on. He later told authorities he had been swimming with his mom and that she never got back on the boat.

Officials found her purse and an adult life jacket on that boat and said that her vehicle, a black Mercedes G Wagon, was found in the parking lot.

At approximately 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, officials with VCSO confirmed that they were searching for Rivera.

A full-scale search and rescue operation was underway at the lake with members of the Ventura County Dive Teams. Rescue efforts were suspended when it was deemed too dangerous.

Rivera is known for her role as the sassy cheerleader and soulful singer Santana Lopez on FOX television series "Glee," which aired from 2009 to 2015.

Rivera was married to actor Ryan Dorsey from 2014 to 2018.

"Glee" cast members have faced tragedy over the years.

Cory Monteith died of an accidental overdose in 2013 and Mark Salling died of an apparent suicide in 2018.

FOX 11's Kelli Johnson and Gigi Graciette contributed to this report.