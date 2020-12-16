Four children seriously injured in crash near Central Avenue and I-17

article

Four boys are fighting for their lives after being injured in a Phoenix car crash on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

The children, whose ages range from 6 to 15 years old, were injured in a two-car crash near Central Avenue and I-17 around 5:30 p.m.

They are all listed in critical condition, with one being in extremely critical condition.

There's no word on what caused the crash, but all four victims were in the same car. No one in the second car was injured.

No further information is available.