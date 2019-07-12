FOX 10 Jobs

For the aforementioned positions, qualified candidates should submit their resume and cover letter via the on-line application process at www.FOX10Phoenix.com. On the banner click ‘sections,' drop down to ‘Work for Us.' All offers of employment are contingent on successfully passing the pre-employment drug screen. Please include your resume and cover letter, including salary requirements (resumes/cover letters without salary requirements will NOT be considered). If you are a current employee of KSAZ/KUTP or any other Fox Television Station or 21CF company, please log-in to Workday to apply for any open positions. Once in Workday, click on the "Careers" app then click "Find Internal Opportunities" to apply for any open position(s). Current employees of Fox Television Stations or any other 21CF company should not apply for a job through the 21CF Careers site.

Federal law requires employers to provide reasonable accommodation to qualified individuals with disabilities and disabled veterans. Please tell us if you require a reasonable accommodation to apply for a job. Examples of reasonable accommodation include making a change to the application process or work procedures, providing documents in an alternate format, using a sign language interpreter, or using specialized equipment. Please send an email to diana.pike@foxtv.com, call 602-262-5150, or visit our readily accessible station located at 511 W. Adams St., Phoenix, AZ 85003, and a member of our recruiting team will assist you.

KSAZ TV – Content Creator/Weekend Producer

Produce, or assist with the production of, all areas of newscast and digital content including story conception and research, content selection, newscast timing, writing, booking guests, interviews, social media and web postings, basic video editing. Field produce spot news stories, planned events, special segments, and other outside programming. Work cohesively with all areas of newsroom to produce news stories. Overtime, weekends, holidays, and varied hours required. Four year college degree or equivalent work experience preferred. Two years TV news experience required. Requires a solid background in writing and news production. Previous producing experience a plus. Must be able to manage multiple tasks in a fast paced environment. Work accurately and efficiently within specific time constraints. Proficiency with newsroom computers and related industry software required. All offers of employment are contingent on successfully passing the pre-employment drug screen. To Apply CLICK HERE

KSAZ/KUTP TV – Sr. Sales Assistant

Accurately, efficiently and in a timely manner provide administrative support to the DOS and assist Sales/Traffic departments. Provide standard administrative support, draft correspondence, manage travel, order supplies, manage expense reports, Wide Orbit sales reports, work discrepancies, and maintain filing systems. Maintain attendance/vacation schedules. Maintain department expense tracking. Interact with vendors, e.g., CNN and Metro Traffic, assuring clean running of advertiser schedules. Advanced knowledge of PC and Excel, Word, Access, PowerPoint; a plus - Wide Orbit, Dare and EPort. Work overtime, varied hours, holidays and weekends, as required. Must be available by phone, after hours. Must be able to interact professionally with a variety of people and work efficiently and courteously with station personnel and within specific time constraints. 2 yr. experience in admin position req. HS diploma or equivalent required; College preferred.

KSAZ/KUTP - Maintenance Engineer (Regular Full-Time)

Duties include: troubleshooting digital and IP broadcast electronic equipment to the component level in cameras, routers, switchers, microwave, transmitters, and associated terminal equipment. Maintenance and repair of technical equipment, installation of new equipment, and support of plant operations. Maintain studio and field cameras, media servers, digital audio consoles, Production and Master Control automation, and Chyron graphic systems. The successful candidate must be a problem solver who will be responsible for both corrective and scheduled preventive maintenance on television equipment, including P2 equipment, switchers, cameras, robotic pedestals, ENG equipment, servers, transmitters, as well as computers, network, and telecom equipment. Component level electronic troubleshooting skills as well as exceptional IT skills are required. Must have an understanding of computers and microprocessors as they apply to broadcasting equipment. Current, relevant experience with digital video compression/encoding techniques, ATSC /MPEG transmission, and Bitcentral Newsroom is a definite plus. Cisco Networking certifications are a plus. UHF IOT transmitter experience is also preferred. Applicant must be a graduate of an accredited electronics school or college or possess equivalent experience in broadcast maintenance. Must be able to lift and carry forty-five (45) pounds and with equipment, traverse walking distances, up and down stairs, and rough terrain, to complete essential job functions. Must have a clean MVR and be willing to obtain a valid driver's license. Ability to safely operate a four-wheel drive vehicle in inclement weather. All offers of employment are contingent on successfully passing the pre-employment drug screen and a full background check. Local travel, OT, weekends and holiday will be required. To Apply CLICK HERE.

KSAZ/KUTP - Executive Producer (Regular Full-Time)

Oversee and manage news personnel; assignment editors, writers, producers, editors, anchors, reporters, digital. Must be able to produce a timely and compelling newscast that is editorially and visually dynamic. Participate and lead in the editorial process. Occasionally, produce content/newscasts in the newsroom, in the field and for news specials. Other duties as deemed appropriate and assigned by the news director and/or assistant news director. Strong communication skills and the ability to develop and assemble content on multiple platforms. Must have strong knowledge of social media and be able to incorporate and showcase content from multiple platforms into newscast. Bachelor's degree in Journalism or Communications. Have exceptional news judgment, strong writing and copy editing abilities. We are looking for a competitor who can challenge the staff to perform at their highest levels every night. Must be able to work in fast paced environment under specific time constraints; exceptionally creative. Must be able to think out of the box and find new ways to present information. Must be self-motivated and effectively work independently and on a team. Supervise the work of others. Will work closely with news management to continually evolve our newscasts. Minimum 4 years working in a major market newsroom as a producer or smaller market news manager. Weekends, holidays and varied hours req. To Apply CLICK HERE.

KSAZ/KUTP TV – Sales Coordinator

Provide admin support to the Sales management staff and Account Executives. Duties including writing and checking orders, proposals, maintaining organizational systems, general office requirements, assisting with special projects. Investigate order discrepancies and credit memos. Varied hours and overtime as needed. Strong written/oral communication skills required. Strong PC skills and proficiency with Microsoft Office. Requires excellent attention to detail, and accuracy. Must be able to interact professionally with a variety of people and work efficiently and courteously with station personnel and within specific time constraints. 1 year experience in administrative position required. HS diploma or equivalent req. All offers of employment are contingent on successfully passing the pre-employment drug screen. College preferred. To Apply CLICK HERE.

KSAZ/KUTP TV – Staff Accountant/Analyst

Duties include financial close, account reconciliation, analysis, reporting and budget preparation assistance. Assists the VP of Finance and Finance Directors as needed. Other duties as assigned or requested. Bachelor's Degree in Accounting or Finance is required. Minimum 1-3 years financial analyst experience in similar position required. Must be highly proficient in Excel, including knowledge of advanced functions. Candidate must be able to multi-task in a changing environment and have a high attention to detail. Must have excellent analytical skills, written and verbal skills, and ability to communicate with different levels of station personnel. Must adhere to all deadlines and company policies. Overtime, weekends, holidays and varied hours required as necessary. Familiarity with JDEdwards PeopleSoft, A3 and the Wide Orbit broadcast management system is a definite plus. Industry experience a plus. Confidentiality a MUST. All offers of employment are contingent on successfully passing the pre-employment drug screen. Candidates must submit resume, cover letter and salary requirements. Click here to apply.

