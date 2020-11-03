FOX News projection: Biden wins Arizona's 11 electoral votes

FOX News is projecting that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will win Arizona's electoral vote

According to numbers as of 12:15 a.m. on Nov. 4, Biden has 52% of the vote, compared to 46% by President Donald Trump, with 75% of precincts reporting.

If Biden does win Arizona, it will mark the first time since 1996 that a Democratic presidential candidate wins Arizona's electoral votes.

According to numbers from the Arizona Secretary of State's office, President Bill Clinton, who was running for a second term in the 1996 election, won Arizona with 653,288 votes, compared to 622,073 votes received by GOP candidate Bob Dole.

FOX News has not projected a winner for the 2020 presidential election, as of 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 4.

Arizona’s electoral college votes have been a safe bet for Republicans for most presidential elections over the past seven decades. But not in 2020.

As a bona fide swing state for the first time in memory, Arizona has been lavished with attention by President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

TOPSHOT - (COMBO) This combination of pictures created on September 29, 2020 shows US President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic Presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden squaring off during the first presidential debate at the Case Weste

The state was in play down the ballot, giving Democrats a realistic shot even at winning control of the state Legislature. Voters also approved an initiative allowing Arizona to join other states that have legalized recreational marijuana.

Arizona voters were in a sour mood as they chose their president, according to AP VoteCast, a survey of more than 132,000 voters and nonvoters nationwide conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago. The survey found 61% of voters in Arizona said the U.S. is on the wrong track, while 39% said it is headed in the right direction.

But they were also motivated. Election officials in Maricopa County, the state’s most populous, said multiple voting locations remained open as required by state law after they were set to close at 7 p.m. because people were still in line.

Carla Retana, who turned 18 on Election Day, called it “amazing” to cast a ballot on her birthday.

“I registered months ago to see if I could actually vote. I made calls and everyone was like ’Yes, if you registered before your birthday then, of course, you can vote,” Retana said outside a polling site.

She was with her cousin, Anthony Medina, who turned 18 four months ago. Both registered as independent and voted for Biden.

“Our current president has said so many bad things about Hispanic people, Black people, calling our current virus the ‘Chinese virus.’ I couldn’t really side with him,” Medina said.

Brandon Ross, 27, a financial adviser and Republican, said waiting 30 minutes to vote was relatively smooth.

He voted for Trump as he did in 2016. He said he understands Trump’s demeanor rubs people the wrong way but said his policies on the economy and civil liberties are what matter.

“What he supports is by and large what I support,” Ross said, adding that coronavirus restrictions would stay minimal under Trump.

Nearly 143,000 voters had cast ballots in person as of 5 p.m. and 1.7 million early ballots had been returned and their signatures verified, said Megan Gilbertson, a spokeswoman for the county’s elections department.

Statewide, participation was already high with nearly 62% of voters having cast their ballots either by mail or in-person by Monday morning.

The Navajo Nation asked a court to keep voting stations in two northwest Arizona communities open an extra hour after opening an hour late. Navajo Nation officials said the hours at both stations in Apache County were extended by verbal order of the court.

Democrats pinned their hopes on Arizona’s changing demographics and swing voters who split their tickets two years ago to elect a Republican governor and send a Democrat to the U.S. Senate. Their fortunes have risen thanks to the state’s growing Latino population, an influx of new voters and unease with Trump among suburban women.

Trump and his allies battled to hold onto Arizona, which the president won in 2016 by 3.5 percentage points.

Trump’s campaign focused especially on Latinos and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

While church members overwhelmingly vote Republican, Trump’s brash style and comments about women contrast with teachings about modesty. His isolationist foreign policy defies the faith’s tradition of recruiting members worldwide.

Bill Clinton was the most recent Democratic presidential candidate to take Arizona, winning with 46% of the vote in 1996, helped by Ross Perot’s strong third-party bid. Before that, the last time Arizona selected a Democrat for president was in 1948 with Harry Truman.

The makeup of the state’s U.S. House delegation also had been on the line Tuesday with all nine incumbents facing challenges.

But Republicans Debbie Lesko, representing Arizona’s 8th Congressional District, Paul Gosar, in the 4th District; and Andy Biggs in the 5th District, were reelected.

Democrats Ann Kirkpatrick, in the 2nd District; Raul Grijalva in the 3rd District; Ruben Gallego, in the 7th District; and Greg Stanton, 9th District, kept their seats.

However, Republican Rep. David Schweikert, haunted by an ethics probe, was in a close race against Democrat Hiral Tipirneni in a district that has always strongly favored the GOP.

Republicans hoped to topple Democratic Rep. Tom O’Halleran in the 1st District.

Democrats also have a chance of winning a majority on the Arizona Corporation Commission, which regulates electric utilities, and in the state Legislature.

