Fry's Electronics announces permanent shutdown

article

(BCN) -- Frys Electronics, Inc. will permanently close its online and storefront shops, a response partly due to the pandemic.

The company released an announcement early Wednesday on its website, citing "changes in the retail industry and the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic."

No timetable was announced for the closure, but the company statement said it had ceased regular operations and began an orderly wind-down process Wednesday.

Official statement from Fry's Electronics about closure

The company was founded in 1985 in Sunnyvale, according to its website. It has 31 stores in nine states, with several in the Bay Area including in Sunnyvale, Concord, Fremont and San Jose.

The announcement included some directions for customers:

Advertisement

For customers who have equipment currently being repaired, please email customerservice@frys.com, to arrange for return of your equipment.

For customers with items needing repair under a Performance Service Contract, please call (800) 811-1745.

For consignment vendors needing to pick up their consignment inventory at Fry's locations, please email omnichannel@frys.com.

