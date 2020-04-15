Fry's worker claims co-worker at East Valley location tested positive for coronavirus

An employee with grocery chain Fry's claims management told staff members a coworker tested positive for COVID-19, but the source says it took questioning and concerns.

The Fry's store in question is located in Chandler, near Gilbert and Ocotillo Roads.

On March 26, FOX 10 reported that a worker at a Fry's store in Mesa tested positive for COVID-19. At the time, Pam Giannonatti with Fry's Food Stores' parent company, Kroger, released a statement saying the worker last worked at the store on near the intersection of Alma School and Main Street on March 22.

"Upon learning of the case, we worked closely with state and local health experts, followed all sanitation and cleaning procedures, communicated with and supported our store team, and with the support of the state government, the store remains open," read a portion of the statement at the time.

However, after several e-mails sent by FOX 10's Justin Lum Wednesday, officials with the grocery chain did not say much at all about the Chandler store.

The source, who FOX 10 will keep anonymous, says several coworkers may have been exposed. The employee says after witnessing intense cleaning inside the Fry's location, many had a feeling why.

"Everybody in the store knows everybody, and the whole store knows that the manager went around and told everybody in the store is what I said earlier, that somebody in our store tested positive," said the employee.

The employee says answers finally came after co-workers kept asking questions last Thursday, and claims no official staff memo was sent out.

“They are now claiming that they told us now, when we had to hear from our other coworkers that were told from the store management," said the worker.

FOX 10's Justin Lum has asked officials with Fry's multiple times if officials could simply clarify that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19, but received a statement that reads, in part:

"If we've been informed by public health officials that an associate has tested positive for COVID-19, we work closely with the state and local health experts, follow all sanitation and cleaning procedures, communicate with and support our store team, and with the support of state officials, work to keep our stores clean, stocked and open."

FOX 10 has also asked officials with Fry's on how transparent they have to be with employees if someone tests positive, and whether staff is notified, or if they were prevented from doing so for privacy reasons. We have yet to receive a response.

The worker who spoke to FOX 10 wishes there was more transparency, and that any employee who may have been exposed should have been sent home for quarantine.

"We have customers still shopping, co-workers still working that were probably working with that co-worker," said the worker.

