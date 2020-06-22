Funeral for Rayshard Brooks taking place at historic Ebenezer Baptist Church

ATLANTA - Rayshard Brooks will be laid to rest Tuesday following a private funeral service in Atlanta.
Loved ones will gather at 1 p.m. at Atlanta's historic Ebenezer Baptist Church. Dr. Martin Luther King's daughter is set to deliver remarks during the funeral, along with one of Brooks' friends, and his mother-in-law.
Senior Pastor Rev. Raphael Warnock will be giving the eulogy.
The body of Rayshard Brooks arrives for his public viewing at Ebenezer Baptist Church. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal Constitution)
"Rayshard was not a member of our church but he, and his loved ones, are a part of our family," Warnock said. "We seek to embrace them, comfort them and walk beside them in the days ahead.
Brooks, 27, was shot and killed by a now-former Atlanta police officer outside the Wendy's along University Avenue in southeast Atlanta.
Prosecutors brought murder charges Wednesday against Officer Garrett Rolfe who shot Rayshard Brooks in the back, saying that Brooks was not a deadly threat and that the officer kicked the wounded man and offered no medical treatment for over two minutes as he lay dying on the ground.
Speaking at the funeral, family friend Ambrea Mikolajczyk said that Brooks was a ray of light that would "forever shine so very bright."
Tomika Miller, wife of Rayshard Brooks, holds their 2-year-old daughter Memory while pausing with her children during the family processional at his funeral in Ebenezer Baptist Church. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal Constitution)
"I believe through Ray's death where we can live in a world where we are no longer afraid of police," she said. "His life will not be in vain."
Brooks' mother-in-law, Rochelle Gooden, said that she always considered him as her son and that he called her "mom," and shared a humorous story of him eating lamb at a barbecue.
Following Gooden, the Rev. Dr. Bernice A. King pointed out that June 12, the day that Brooks was shot, was the same day that Nelson Mandella was sentenced to prison and civil rights icon Medgar Evers was assassinated.
"Although I did not have a chance to meet Rayshard, I am here to stand with you in what is a too familiar moment," King said, saying she knew what it was like to lose a father.
"Rayshard Brooks' life matters and he should have had the right to live and watch his children grow up to adulthood," she said.
King called for a "revolution of values," calling for activists to not stop until Black lives matter in every city, state, and nation of the world.
You can read the entire eulogy delivered by Rev. Warnock below:
Tomika Miller, the wife of Rayshard Brooks, touches her husband during a family visit just before a public viewing begins at Ebenezer Baptist Church. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal Constitution)
A single white rose sits on the coffin cover during Rayshard Brooks’ public viewing at Ebenezer Baptist Church. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal Constitution)
Tomika Miller (in white), the wife of Rayshard Brooks, is consoled by a family member during a public viewing at Ebenezer Baptist Church. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal Constitution)
The Rev. Raphael G. Warnock, senior pastor of Ebenezer, comforts Tomika Miller, the wife of Rayshard Brooks during his public viewing at Ebenezer Baptist Church. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal Constitution)
A family with a young girl pay their respects during Rayshard Brooks public viewing.
A man wearing an I Can’t Breathe shirt pays his respects to Rayshard Brooks.
A mourner wears a Justice for Rayshard Brooks shirt while attending Brooks public viewing.
Family members console each other near the conclusion of Rayshard Brooks public viewing.
Tomika Miller weeps over her husband Rayshard Brooks as his coffin is closed at the conclusion of his public viewing. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal Constitution)