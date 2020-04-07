Funeral for slain Phoenix police commander to be livestreamed on Facebook amid COVID-19

It's a somber morning in the Valley as a slain Phoenix police commander will be laid to rest, however, this law enforcement funeral will be smaller than most due to the coronavirus.

The funeral for Commander Greg Carnicle will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Phoenix.

Carnicle was killed just over a week ago when he and two other officers responded to a domestic violence call.

Carnicle, a 31-year veteran of the department, was just months away from retirement when he was shot by a suspect. The other two officers who were shot survived and have since been released from the hospital.

The suspect was killed during a standoff with police.

The ceremony will be limited to immediate family members only due to social distancing and stay-at-home orders. The funeral will be livestreamed on the Phoenix Police Department's Facebook page.

A virtual moment of silence will also be held for Carnicle and will be led by Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams.

Before the funeral, Commander Carnicle's body will be moved from the mortuary to the church. The procession route will go from Seventh Avenue to Dunlap, then West to 35th Avenue, and North to Desert Cove where the church is located.

Temporary road closures will be in place because of the procession.