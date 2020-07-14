Funeral, procession to be held for Peoria Police Officer Jason Judd

A funeral service followed by a procession will be held on July 14 for a Peoria police officer who died in a tragic crash at Liberty High School.

The funeral service for Officer Jason Judd will take place at 9 a.m. at Christ's Church of the Valley, near 67th Avenue and Happy Valley Road in Peoria.

Honors will take place immediately after the funeral service. Anyone who plans to attend the service is asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing amid COVID-19.

Drivers are advised to avoid the areas during the procession.

Judd died on July 1 in a motorcycle crash after giving a demonstration to students at Liberty High School who were taking part in the Peoria Youth Citizen Police Academy.

Advertisement

As Judd drove away, his motorcycle came out from under him. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Judd, an Air Force veteran, had been with the department for 21 years. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a procession is expected to happen between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and it will go from 67th Avenue to the eastbound Loop 101, then south on Interstate 17 to the Interstate 10 Stack.

ADOT says sections of the highways, as well as ramps, will be closed.