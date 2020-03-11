Funeral to be held for Tempe firefighter who died of cancer

Family, friends, and Valley first responders will pay their respects to a Tempe firefighter who died of cancer last week.

Tempe Fire Medical Rescue firefighter Tommy Arriaga died on the morning of March 6 at the age of 36 following a battle with colorectal cancer.

Tommy Arriaga (Tempe Fire Medical Rescue)

The service will be held at 11 a.m. at the Sun Valley Community Chruch in Tempe near the Loop 101 and Guadalupe Road. Following the funeral, a procession will travel to Green Acres Mortuary and Cemetery in Scottsdale near Hayden and McKellips.

People in the area of the procession are being asked to be mindful of road closures and heavy traffic.

Arriaga started his career with Tempe Fire Medical Rescue in 2014 and became a member of the Hazardous Material Response Team in 2016. The City of Tempe says he served in this position until early last year when he was diagnosed with cancer determined to be related to his work.

Advertisement

He is survived by his wife, Monica, and two daughters, 7-year-old Miranda and 3-year-old Madalynn.