GCSO: Body found in Roosevelt Lake believed to be that of child missing since late November

Authorities have found a child's body in the Tonto Creek area Friday afternoon.

According to a statement released by the Gila County Sheriff's Office, the body was recovered from the area of Indian Point, on the north side of Roosevelt Lake on the Tonto Creek arm.

The reported discovery comes weeks after three children, along with a vehicle, went missing after they were washed down Tonto Creek.

The vehicle, described as a military-type truck, was found nearly submerged. Five people, including four children, had to be airlifted from an island on the creek.

Two of the missing children, identified by family members as five-year-old Austin Rawlings and five-year-old Colby Rawlings, were later found dead. A third child, identified as six-year-old Willa Rawlings, remained missing ever since.

Willa Rawlings (Ashley Doubt & the Rawlings Family)

Willa's pants were found on December 3, a few miles from where she was swept away by floodwaters.

Officials with GCSO say they believe the body is that of Willa, and they say the body's identity will be confirmed as soon as possible.