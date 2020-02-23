GCSO: Search for missing man called off as crews recover body

FOX 10 has learned that the search for a missing man in Gila County has been called off, as crews found the body of a man on Monday.

FOX 10 reporter Steve Nielsen confirmed news of the discovery with Gila County Sheriff's Office officials. The body has not been identified.

Over the weekend, sheriff's officials say two men went hiking through a canyon in the county on Saturday, and one of them went missing after reportedly being washed away in a flash flood.

The men went hiking around 2 p.m. northeast of Roosevelt Lake near Cherry Creek, described as an "extremely remote" area, and one of the hikers got washed away in a flash flood.

Gila County officials did not identity the missing man in statements released over the weekend. However, FOX 10 has learned that the missing man's name is Shiloh Dorsett.

Saturday brought in record rainfall into the valley, sparking flash flood warnings in surrounding areas.