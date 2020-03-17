Georgia coronavirus cases up to 12,159 with 428 deaths reported

FOX 5 Livestream: App users click here for live updates.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has passed the 12,000 mark across Georgia while deaths from the virus have reached over 428 .

As of Saturday at noon, the number of cases had risen to 12,159 with the number of coronavirus-related deaths now at 428. Officials say 2,479 patients are hospitalized due to the virus.

Fulton County and Dougherty County both reported more than 1,000 cases.

According to the data, Black or African Americans are disproportionately impacted by the virus compared to other races. See data.

The Georgia Department of Health says the youngest people to die from the virus are a 29-year-old Peach County woman and a 29-year-old Cobb County man. The oldest has been a 100-year-old Greene County woman.

According to a report from John Hopkins University, more than 29,000 people across the United States have recovered from the virus.

DPH says it is working closely with the CDC, and state partners to respond to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S., including Georgia. The goal is to quickly identify cases of COVID-19 and take the appropriate public health action to reduce its spread and protect the general public.

Public health officials have urged social distancing to slow down or stop the spread of coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults who are 60+ and people with serious medical conditions, such as heart disease and diabetes, are at higher risk of getting very sick from coronavirus.

Georgia Coronavirus Hotline: 844-442-2681 available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m

Gov. Brian Kemp extended the shelter-in-place order through April 30. Kemp has also closed all K-12 public schools for the rest of the academic year.

"Now is the crunch time for us to lessen the peak, to make the bullseye smaller so we don't overrun our health care system," Kemp said, saying that the next three weeks are critical for Georgia and that Georgian's need to "hunker down."

Since the outbreak started, Kemp has closed schools, banned gatherings of 10 or more people, shut down bars and nightclubs and ordered people in fragile health to stay home. However, the governor resisted calls for a statewide order for all Georgians to shelter at home, saying those decisions are best left to local governments.

Georgia has opened at least 13 drive-thru locations for virus testing and plans more. Kemp says priority for tests is being given to those at highest risk — the elderly, people who already have chronic illnesses, those in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities and first responders such as paramedics.

Best prevention measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.