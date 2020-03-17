Expand / Collapse search

Georgia coronavirus cases up to 6,383 with 208 deaths reported

Published 
Updated 7 hours ago
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta

FOX 5 Livestream: App users click here for live updates.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has passed the 6,000 mark across Georgia while deaths from the virus have increased to greater than 200.

As of Saturday at 7 p.m., the number of cases had risen to 6,383 with the number of coronavirus-related deaths now at 208. Officials say 1,266 patients are hospitalized due to the virus.

SEE ALSO: Shelter-in-place order for Georgia

Of the cases confirmed since testing began, 59 percent of patients were between the ages of 18 and 59. Thirty-six percent of the patients were 60 or older. 

SEE ALSO: Reporting business, organization violating statewide shelter-in-place order

Click here for county-by county breakdown chart.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County (No. of deaths in bold): 
Fulton    959    26
Dougherty    685    30
Dekalb    539    9
Cobb    453    23
Gwinnett    400    8
Clayton    235    9
Henry    167    3
Bartow    160    7
Carroll    158    2
Lee    134    8
Cherokee    120    5
Hall    117    0
Douglas    84    4
Sumter    83    4
Chatham    81    3
Floyd    80    3
Rockdale    75    2
Forsyth    71    1
Fayette    66    4
Coweta    64    2
Early    64    1
Clarke    62    8
Houston    59    6
Terrell    57    2
Mitchell    53    1
Newton    52    1
Richmond    51    1
Paulding    50    0
Colquitt    49    3
Lowndes    37    1
Bibb    36    1
Columbia    36    0
Worth    36    1
Muscogee    35    0
Tift    34    0
Troup    33    1
Crisp    28    0
Glynn    28    0
Spalding    26    2
Thomas    26    0
Barrow    25    2
Oconee    24    0
Gordon    23    2
Polk    18    0
Randolph    18    0
Walton    18    0
Ware    18    3
Dawson    16    0
Decatur    16    0
Pierce    16    0
Whitfield    16    1
Bryan    15    1
Calhoun    15    1
Coffee    15    0
Dooly    15    1
Jackson    15    0
Laurens    15    0
Greene    12    0
Turner    12    0
Upson    12    0
Baldwin    11    1
Meriwether    11    0
Butts    10    0
Haralson    10    0
Liberty    10    0
Miller    10    0
Peach    10    1
Burke    9    0
Effingham    9    0
Lumpkin    9    0
Murray    9    0
Pickens    9    1
Fannin    8    0
Seminole    8    0
Clay    7    0
Lamar    7    0
Madison    7    1
Monroe    7    1
Pulaski    7    0
Bacon    6    0
Camden    6    0
Catoosa    6    0
Harris    6    0
Irwin    6    0
Jones    6    0
Mcduffie    6    1
Schley    6    0
Stephens    6    0
Appling    5    0
Baker    5    1
Brooks    5    0
Bulloch    5    0
Dodge    5    0
Franklin    5    0
Lincoln    5    0
Pike    5    0
Toombs    5    1
Warren    5    0
Washington    5    0
Ben Hill    4    0
Jasper    4    0
Macon    4    0
Telfair    4    0
White    4    0
Banks    3    0
Berrien    3    0
Chattooga    3    0
Grady    3    0
Hart    3    0
Jefferson    3    0
Rabun    3    0
Talbot    3    0
Tattnall    3    0
Walker    3    0
Wilkes    3    0
Chattahoochee    2    0
Clinch    2    0
Habersham    2    0
Heard    2    1
Jenkins    2    0
Johnson    2    0
Marion    2    0
Mcintosh    2    0
Morgan    2    0
Putnam    2    0
Screven    2    0
Taylor    2    0
Twiggs    2    0
Wilcox    2    0
Wilkinson    2    0
Bleckley    1    0
Candler    1    0
Charlton    1    0
Cook    1    0
Dade    1    1
Elbert    1    0
Emanuel    1    0
Gilmer    1    0
Lanier    1    0
Long    1    0
Oglethorpe    1    1
Quitman    1    0
Stewart    1    0
Towns    1    0
Union    1    0
Wayne    1    0
Webster    1    0
Wheeler    1    0
Unknown    88    4

LIVE: Interactive map tracks global spread of COVID-19

According to the Georgia Department of Health, the youngest person to die from the virus is a 29-year-old Peach County woman. The oldest has been a 98-year-old Clarke County man.

SEE ALSO: Who is considered an 'essential worker' during the coronavirus pandemic?

Age Gender County Underlying
95 MALE BAKER Unk
53 MALE BALDWIN Yes
91 FEMALE BARROW Yes
66 MALE BARROW Yes
72 MALE BARTOW Yes
69 MALE BARTOW Yes
85 MALE BARTOW Yes
90 MALE BARTOW Yes
88 MALE BARTOW Yes
56 MALE BARTOW Yes
78 MALE BARTOW Yes
96 FEMALE BIBB Yes
65 MALE BRYAN Unk
59 FEMALE CALHOUN Unk
71 FEMALE CARROLL Unk
80 MALE CARROLL Unk
83 MALE CHATHAM Yes
84 FEMALE CHATHAM Yes
80 FEMALE CHATHAM Yes
94 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes
67 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes
81 MALE CHEROKEE Yes
78 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes
78 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes
68 MALE CLARKE Unk
78 FEMALE CLARKE Unk
79 MALE CLARKE Yes
78 FEMALE CLARKE Yes
79 MALE CLARKE Yes
89 FEMALE CLARKE No
60 MALE CLARKE Yes
98 MALE CLARKE Yes
83 FEMALE CLAYTON Yes
82 MALE CLAYTON Yes
47 MALE CLAYTON Yes
69 MALE CLAYTON Yes
50 MALE CLAYTON Unk
67 MALE CLAYTON Unk
49 FEMALE CLAYTON Unk
64 MALE CLAYTON Unk
89 MALE CLAYTON Unk
76 MALE COBB Yes
82 MALE COBB Yes
75 FEMALE COBB Yes
87 MALE COBB Yes
77 MALE COBB Yes
67 MALE COBB Yes
86 MALE COBB Unk
65 MALE COBB Yes
36 MALE COBB Yes
75 MALE COBB Yes
67 FEMALE COBB Yes
67 MALE COBB No
82 MALE COBB Unk
85 FEMALE COBB Yes
33 MALE COBB Unk
71 MALE COBB Yes
56 MALE COBB No
68 MALE COBB Yes
51 MALE COBB Yes
63 FEMALE COBB Yes
83 FEMALE COLQUITT Unk
  MALE COLQUITT Unk
76 FEMALE COLQUITT Unk
42 FEMALE COWETA Yes
77 MALE COWETA Yes
79 FEMALE DADE Yes
91 MALE DEKALB Yes
91 FEMALE DEKALB Yes
88 FEMALE DEKALB Yes
31 MALE DEKALB Yes
69 MALE DEKALB Yes
65 FEMALE DEKALB Yes
81 MALE DEKALB Yes
89 FEMALE DEKALB Yes
67 MALE DOOLY No
79 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
75 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
76   DOUGHERTY Unk
46 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
69 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
43 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
79 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes
34 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes
42 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
78 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
67 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
60 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
53 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
87 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
85 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
77 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
84 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
68 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
68 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
65 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
71 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes
65 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes
45 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
92 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
61 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
82 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
61 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
48 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
56 MALE DOUGLAS Unk
84 MALE DOUGLAS Yes
78 MALE DOUGLAS Yes
66 MALE DOUGLAS No
48 FEMALE EARLY Yes
83 MALE FAYETTE Yes
51 FEMALE FAYETTE No
79 MALE FAYETTE Yes
77 FEMALE FAYETTE Yes
65 FEMALE FLOYD Yes
75 MALE FLOYD Yes
80 MALE FLOYD Yes
87 MALE FORSYTH Unk
33 MALE FULTON Unk
90 FEMALE FULTON Unk
59 MALE FULTON Yes
70 FEMALE FULTON Yes
63 MALE FULTON Yes
81 MALE FULTON Yes
89 MALE FULTON Yes
82 MALE FULTON Yes
85 MALE FULTON Unk
78 MALE FULTON Yes
73 FEMALE FULTON Yes
78 MALE FULTON Yes
62 MALE FULTON Yes
75 MALE FULTON Unk
86 FEMALE FULTON Yes
85 MALE FULTON Yes
84 FEMALE FULTON Unk
66 FEMALE FULTON Unk
70 FEMALE FULTON Yes
68 FEMALE FULTON Yes
58 MALE FULTON Yes
62 MALE FULTON Yes
68 MALE FULTON Yes
73 MALE FULTON Unk
31 MALE FULTON No
53 MALE FULTON Unk
69 MALE GORDON Yes
78 MALE GORDON Yes
85 MALE GWINNETT Yes
69 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes
81 MALE GWINNETT Unk
75 MALE GWINNETT Unk
80 MALE GWINNETT Unk
85 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes
81 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes
66 MALE GWINNETT Yes
76 FEMALE HEARD Unk
73 MALE HENRY Unk
63 FEMALE HENRY Unk
80 MALE HENRY Yes
85 MALE HOUSTON Unk
84 MALE HOUSTON Yes
75 MALE HOUSTON Yes
64 MALE HOUSTON Yes
90 MALE HOUSTON Yes
34 FEMALE LEE Unk
57 MALE LEE Unk
64 FEMALE LEE Yes
58 MALE LEE Yes
54 MALE LEE Yes
68 FEMALE LEE Yes
49 MALE LEE Yes
55 FEMALE LEE Yes
66 MALE LOWNDES Yes
71 MALE MADISON Yes
45 MALE MCDUFFIE Unk
89 FEMALE MITCHELL Yes
61 MALE NEWTON Yes
83 MALE OGLETHORPE Unk
29 FEMALE PEACH Unk
76 FEMALE PICKENS Yes
81 FEMALE RICHMOND Unk
44 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes
57 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes
73 MALE SPALDING Yes
68 FEMALE SUMTER Unk
73 MALE SUMTER Yes
63 MALE SUMTER Yes
73 MALE SUMTER Yes
75 MALE TERRELL Yes
73 FEMALE TERRELL Unk
77 MALE TOOMBS Yes
61 FEMALE TROUP Yes
66 MALE UNKNOWN Unk
92 FEMALE UNKNOWN Yes
68 FEMALE UNKNOWN Unk
84 FEMALE UNKNOWN Unk
44 MALE WARE Yes
82 FEMALE WARE Unk
75 MALE WARE Yes
93 MALE WHITFIELD Yes
48 MALE WORTH Unk

SEE ALSO: If you violate Georgia's shelter-in-place order, then you are breaking the law

DPH says it is working closely with the CDC, and state partners to respond to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S., including Georgia. The goal is to quickly identify cases of COVID-19 and take the appropriate public health action to reduce its spread and protect the general public. 

Public health officials have urged social distancing to slow down or stop the spread of coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults who are 60+ and people with serious medical conditions, such as heart disease and diabetes, are at higher risk of getting very sick from coronavirus. 

Georgia Coronavirus Hotline: 844-442-2681 available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Do you qualify for a stimulus check in Senate's coronavirus response bill?

Are people staying inside in Atlanta

FOX 5 News Edge Anchor Tom Haynes went to Piedmont Park to see if people were staying inside and practicing social distancing.

If you violate Georgia's shelter-in-place order, you are breaking the law

Gov. Brian Kemp signed a shelter-in-place order that goes into effect 6 p.m. Friday, April 3 and continues until April 13. Kemp has also closed all K-12 public schools for the rest of the academic year.

"Now is the crunch time for us to lessen the peak, to make the bullseye smaller so we don't overrun our health care system," Kemp said, saying that the next three weeks are critical for Georgia and that Georgian's need to "hunker down." 

Since the outbreak started, Kemp has closed schools, banned gatherings of 10 or more people, shut down bars and nightclubs and ordered people in fragile health to stay home. However, the governor resisted calls for a statewide order for all Georgians to shelter at home, saying those decisions are best left to local governments. 

These companies are hiring amid the coronavirus pandemic

Georgia has opened at least 13 drive-thru locations for virus testing and plans more. Kemp says priority for tests is being given to those at highest risk — the elderly, people who already have chronic illnesses, those in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities and first responders such as paramedics.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georiga

Why social distancing can save lives amid COVID-19 pandemic

Social distancing is not only about preventing the illness itself, but rather, slowing the rate at which people get sick. 

Best prevention measures:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.
  • If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES:

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.