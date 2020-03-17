Georgia coronavirus cases up to 6,742, 219 deaths reported
The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has passed the 6,500 mark across Georgia while deaths from the virus have increased to greater than 200.
As of Sunday at noon., the number of cases had risen to 6,742 with the number of coronavirus-related deaths now at 219. Officials say 1,296 patients are hospitalized due to the virus.
Of the cases confirmed since testing began, 59 percent of patients were between the ages of 18 and 59. Thirty-six percent of the patients were 60 or older.
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County (No. of Deaths in bold):
Fulton 970 28
Dougherty 688 31
Dekalb 549 9
Cobb 474 24
Gwinnett 410 7
Clayton 238 9
Henry 168 3
Bartow 160 7
Carroll 158 2
Lee 138 9
Cherokee 124 5
Hall 117 0
Douglas 91 5
Chatham 90 3
Sumter 83 4
Floyd 82 3
Rockdale 77 2
Forsyth 73 1
Early 70 1
Coweta 67 2
Fayette 67 4
Clarke 62 8
Houston 62 6
Terrell 58 2
Mitchell 56 1
Newton 55 2
Colquitt 51 3
Paulding 51 0
Richmond 51 1
Bibb 39 1
Lowndes 37 1
Muscogee 37 0
Worth 37 2
Columbia 36 0
Tift 34 0
Troup 34 1
Glynn 29 0
Crisp 28 0
Thomas 28 0
Spalding 26 2
Barrow 25 2
Oconee 24 0
Gordon 23 2
Walton 21 2
Polk 18 0
Randolph 18 0
Ware 18 3
Bryan 17 1
Calhoun 17 1
Decatur 17 0
Dawson 16 0
Pierce 16 0
Whitfield 16 1
Baldwin 15 1
Coffee 15 0
Dooly 15 1
Jackson 15 0
Laurens 15 0
Miller 14 0
Liberty 13 0
Peach 13 1
Upson 13 0
Butts 12 0
Effingham 12 1
Greene 12 0
Turner 12 0
Meriwether 11 0
Haralson 10 0
Burke 9 0
Camden 9 0
Lumpkin 9 0
Monroe 9 1
Murray 9 0
Pickens 9 1
Seminole 9 0
Fannin 8 0
Bacon 7 0
Clay 7 0
Harris 7 0
Lamar 7 0
Madison 7 1
Brooks 6 0
Catoosa 6 0
Dodge 6 0
Irwin 6 0
Jones 6 0
Mcduffie 6 1
Pulaski 6 0
Schley 6 0
Stephens 6 0
Washington 6 0
Appling 5 0
Baker 5 1
Bulloch 5 0
Franklin 5 0
Lincoln 5 0
Pike 5 0
Toombs 5 1
Warren 5 0
Ben Hill 4 0
Macon 4 0
Talbot 4 0
Telfair 4 0
White 4 0
Banks 3 0
Berrien 3 0
Chattooga 3 0
Grady 3 0
Hart 3 0
Jasper 3 0
Jefferson 3 0
Johnson 3 0
Rabun 3 0
Tattnall 3 0
Walker 3 0
Wilkes 3 0
Candler 2 0
Charlton 2 0
Chattahoochee 2 0
Clinch 2 0
Habersham 2 0
Heard 2 1
Jenkins 2 0
Marion 2 0
Mcintosh 2 0
Morgan 2 0
Putnam 2 0
Screven 2 0
Taylor 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Webster 2 0
Wilkinson 2 0
Bleckley 1 0
Cook 1 0
Crawford 1 0
Dade 1 1
Elbert 1 0
Emanuel 1 0
Gilmer 1 0
Lanier 1 0
Long 1 0
Oglethorpe 1 1
Quitman 1 0
Stewart 1 0
Towns 1 0
Union 1 0
Wayne 1 0
Wheeler 1 0
Wilcox 1 0
Unknown 283 5
*Based on patient county of residence when known
According to the Georgia Department of Health, the youngest person to die from the virus is a 29-year-old Peach County woman. The oldest has been a 98-year-old Clarke County man.
SEE ALSO: Who is considered an 'essential worker' during the coronavirus pandemic?
|Age
|Gender
|County
|Underlying
|95
|MALE
|BAKER
|Unk
|53
|MALE
|BALDWIN
|Yes
|91
|FEMALE
|BARROW
|Yes
|66
|MALE
|BARROW
|Yes
|69
|MALE
|BARTOW
|Yes
|56
|MALE
|BARTOW
|Yes
|90
|MALE
|BARTOW
|Yes
|72
|MALE
|BARTOW
|Yes
|88
|MALE
|BARTOW
|Yes
|85
|MALE
|BARTOW
|Yes
|78
|MALE
|BARTOW
|Yes
|96
|FEMALE
|BIBB
|Yes
|65
|MALE
|BRYAN
|Unk
|59
|FEMALE
|CALHOUN
|Unk
|71
|FEMALE
|CARROLL
|Unk
|80
|MALE
|CARROLL
|Unk
|80
|FEMALE
|CHATHAM
|Yes
|83
|MALE
|CHATHAM
|Yes
|84
|FEMALE
|CHATHAM
|Yes
|94
|FEMALE
|CHEROKEE
|Yes
|81
|MALE
|CHEROKEE
|Yes
|78
|FEMALE
|CHEROKEE
|Yes
|67
|FEMALE
|CHEROKEE
|Yes
|78
|FEMALE
|CHEROKEE
|Yes
|78
|FEMALE
|CLARKE
|Unk
|79
|MALE
|CLARKE
|Yes
|60
|MALE
|CLARKE
|Yes
|79
|MALE
|CLARKE
|Yes
|78
|FEMALE
|CLARKE
|Yes
|89
|FEMALE
|CLARKE
|No
|68
|MALE
|CLARKE
|Unk
|98
|MALE
|CLARKE
|Yes
|89
|MALE
|CLAYTON
|Unk
|49
|FEMALE
|CLAYTON
|Unk
|67
|MALE
|CLAYTON
|Unk
|50
|MALE
|CLAYTON
|Unk
|69
|MALE
|CLAYTON
|Yes
|83
|FEMALE
|CLAYTON
|Yes
|47
|MALE
|CLAYTON
|Yes
|82
|MALE
|CLAYTON
|Yes
|64
|MALE
|CLAYTON
|Unk
|86
|MALE
|COBB
|Unk
|65
|MALE
|COBB
|Yes
|68
|MALE
|COBB
|Yes
|71
|MALE
|COBB
|Yes
|75
|FEMALE
|COBB
|Yes
|67
|MALE
|COBB
|No
|82
|MALE
|COBB
|Unk
|33
|MALE
|COBB
|Unk
|71
|MALE
|COBB
|Yes
|63
|FEMALE
|COBB
|Yes
|82
|FEMALE
|COBB
|No
|36
|MALE
|COBB
|Yes
|75
|MALE
|COBB
|Yes
|87
|MALE
|COBB
|Yes
|82
|MALE
|COBB
|Yes
|76
|MALE
|COBB
|Yes
|56
|MALE
|COBB
|No
|77
|MALE
|COBB
|Yes
|67
|MALE
|COBB
|Yes
|67
|FEMALE
|COBB
|Yes
|75
|MALE
|COBB
|Unk
|85
|FEMALE
|COBB
|Yes
|51
|MALE
|COBB
|Yes
|83
|FEMALE
|COLQUITT
|Unk
|MALE
|COLQUITT
|Unk
|76
|FEMALE
|COLQUITT
|Unk
|42
|FEMALE
|COWETA
|Yes
|77
|MALE
|COWETA
|Yes
|79
|FEMALE
|DADE
|Yes
|88
|FEMALE
|DEKALB
|Yes
|MALE
|DEKALB
|Unk
|31
|MALE
|DEKALB
|Yes
|81
|MALE
|DEKALB
|Yes
|65
|FEMALE
|DEKALB
|Yes
|69
|MALE
|DEKALB
|Yes
|91
|FEMALE
|DEKALB
|Yes
|91
|MALE
|DEKALB
|Yes
|89
|FEMALE
|DEKALB
|Yes
|67
|MALE
|DOOLY
|No
|67
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|66
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|42
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|60
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|87
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|85
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|53
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|69
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|78
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|46
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|48
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|76
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|34
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|77
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|79
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|43
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|61
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|68
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|84
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|66
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|92
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|61
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|75
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|68
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|65
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|71
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|65
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|45
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|82
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|79
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|78
|MALE
|DOUGLAS
|Yes
|56
|MALE
|DOUGLAS
|Unk
|84
|MALE
|DOUGLAS
|Yes
|66
|MALE
|DOUGLAS
|No
|48
|FEMALE
|EARLY
|Yes
|77
|FEMALE
|FAYETTE
|Yes
|83
|MALE
|FAYETTE
|Yes
|79
|MALE
|FAYETTE
|Yes
|51
|FEMALE
|FAYETTE
|No
|80
|MALE
|FLOYD
|Yes
|75
|MALE
|FLOYD
|Yes
|65
|FEMALE
|FLOYD
|Yes
|87
|MALE
|FORSYTH
|Unk
|33
|MALE
|FULTON
|Unk
|70
|FEMALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|90
|FEMALE
|FULTON
|Unk
|59
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|63
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|81
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|89
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|78
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|78
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|82
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|62
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|73
|FEMALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|86
|FEMALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|85
|MALE
|FULTON
|Unk
|75
|MALE
|FULTON
|Unk
|53
|MALE
|FULTON
|Unk
|31
|MALE
|FULTON
|No
|66
|FEMALE
|FULTON
|Unk
|70
|FEMALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|68
|FEMALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|58
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|68
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|62
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|73
|MALE
|FULTON
|Unk
|85
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|84
|FEMALE
|FULTON
|Unk
|69
|MALE
|GORDON
|Yes
|78
|MALE
|GORDON
|Yes
|66
|MALE
|GWINNETT
|Yes
|81
|FEMALE
|GWINNETT
|Yes
|81
|MALE
|GWINNETT
|Unk
|85
|MALE
|GWINNETT
|Yes
|75
|MALE
|GWINNETT
|Unk
|85
|FEMALE
|GWINNETT
|Yes
|80
|MALE
|GWINNETT
|Unk
|69
|FEMALE
|GWINNETT
|Yes
|76
|FEMALE
|HEARD
|Unk
|73
|MALE
|HENRY
|Unk
|80
|MALE
|HENRY
|Yes
|63
|FEMALE
|HENRY
|Unk
|64
|MALE
|HOUSTON
|Unk
|84
|MALE
|HOUSTON
|Yes
|85
|MALE
|HOUSTON
|Unk
|75
|MALE
|HOUSTON
|Yes
|90
|MALE
|HOUSTON
|Yes
|64
|MALE
|HOUSTON
|Yes
|58
|MALE
|LEE
|Yes
|64
|FEMALE
|LEE
|Yes
|55
|FEMALE
|LEE
|Yes
|49
|MALE
|LEE
|Yes
|57
|MALE
|LEE
|Unk
|54
|MALE
|LEE
|Yes
|68
|FEMALE
|LEE
|Yes
|34
|FEMALE
|LEE
|Unk
|66
|MALE
|LOWNDES
|Yes
|71
|MALE
|MADISON
|Yes
|45
|MALE
|MCDUFFIE
|Unk
|89
|FEMALE
|MITCHELL
|Yes
|77
|MALE
|MONROE
|Yes
|61
|MALE
|NEWTON
|Yes
|83
|MALE
|OGLETHORPE
|Unk
|29
|FEMALE
|PEACH
|Unk
|76
|FEMALE
|PICKENS
|Yes
|81
|FEMALE
|RICHMOND
|Unk
|44
|FEMALE
|ROCKDALE
|Yes
|57
|FEMALE
|ROCKDALE
|Yes
|50
|MALE
|SPALDING
|Unk
|73
|MALE
|SPALDING
|Yes
|73
|MALE
|SUMTER
|Yes
|73
|MALE
|SUMTER
|Yes
|68
|FEMALE
|SUMTER
|Unk
|63
|MALE
|SUMTER
|Yes
|73
|FEMALE
|TERRELL
|Unk
|75
|MALE
|TERRELL
|Yes
|77
|MALE
|TOOMBS
|Yes
|61
|FEMALE
|TROUP
|Yes
|92
|FEMALE
|UNKNOWN
|Yes
|68
|FEMALE
|UNKNOWN
|Unk
|84
|FEMALE
|UNKNOWN
|Unk
|66
|MALE
|UNKNOWN
|Unk
|75
|MALE
|WARE
|Yes
|44
|MALE
|WARE
|Yes
|82
|FEMALE
|WARE
|Unk
|93
|MALE
|WHITFIELD
|Yes
|48
|MALE
|WORTH
|Unk
DPH says it is working closely with the CDC, and state partners to respond to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S., including Georgia. The goal is to quickly identify cases of COVID-19 and take the appropriate public health action to reduce its spread and protect the general public.
Public health officials have urged social distancing to slow down or stop the spread of coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults who are 60+ and people with serious medical conditions, such as heart disease and diabetes, are at higher risk of getting very sick from coronavirus.
Georgia Coronavirus Hotline: 844-442-2681 available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Gov. Brian Kemp signed a shelter-in-place order that goes into effect 6 p.m. Friday, April 3 and continues until April 13. Kemp has also closed all K-12 public schools for the rest of the academic year.
"Now is the crunch time for us to lessen the peak, to make the bullseye smaller so we don't overrun our health care system," Kemp said, saying that the next three weeks are critical for Georgia and that Georgian's need to "hunker down."
Since the outbreak started, Kemp has closed schools, banned gatherings of 10 or more people, shut down bars and nightclubs and ordered people in fragile health to stay home. However, the governor resisted calls for a statewide order for all Georgians to shelter at home, saying those decisions are best left to local governments.
Georgia has opened at least 13 drive-thru locations for virus testing and plans more. Kemp says priority for tests is being given to those at highest risk — the elderly, people who already have chronic illnesses, those in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities and first responders such as paramedics.
Best prevention measures:
- Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.
- If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
