Georgia coronavirus cases up to 7,558 with 294 deaths reported

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has passed the 7,500 mark across Georgia while deaths from the virus have increased nearing 300.

As of Monday at 6:30 p.m., the number of cases had risen to 7,558 with the number of coronavirus-related deaths now at 294. Officials say 1,393 patients are hospitalized due to the virus.

Of the cases confirmed since testing began, 60 percent of patients were between the ages of 18 and 59. Thirty-five percent of the patients were 60 or older.

In the new report, Fulton County has the largest number of coronavirus cases, passing 1,000 on Monday.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases: No. Cases (%) Total 7558 (100%) Hospitalized 1393(18.43%) Deaths 294 (3.89%)



COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 1053 32 Dougherty 722 44 Dekalb 600 11 Cobb 517 26 Gwinnett 455 10 Clayton 254 9 Bartow 182 11 Henry 181 3 Carroll 163 4 Lee 148 13 Cherokee 141 5 Hall 138 0 Chatham 110 4 Douglas 105 5 Sumter 90 4 Floyd 89 3 Forsyth 85 1 Rockdale 82 2 Early 81 5 Coweta 76 2 Fayette 74 4 Clarke 72 8 Houston 70 6 Terrell 66 8 Newton 65 2 Colquitt 61 5 Mitchell 59 10 Paulding 57 1 Richmond 56 1 Muscogee 47 1 Crisp 46 0 Spalding 44 4 Bibb 42 1 Lowndes 42 2 Tift 42 0 Columbia 40 0 Worth 39 3 Troup 36 2 Coffee 30 0 Barrow 29 3 Glynn 29 0 Thomas 28 0 Ware 28 3 Dooly 27 1 Randolph 26 2 Gordon 25 3 Upson 25 0 Bryan 24 2 Oconee 24 0 Pierce 23 0 Walton 23 2 Baldwin 20 1 Calhoun 20 1 Polk 20 0 Dawson 18 1 Jackson 18 0 Whitfield 18 1 Butts 17 0 Laurens 17 0 Peach 16 2 Camden 15 0 Greene 15 0 Lamar 15 0 Meriwether 15 0 Miller 15 0 Turner 15 0 Effingham 14 1 Haralson 14 0 Decatur 13 0 Liberty 12 0 Bacon 10 0 Burke 10 0 Fannin 10 0 Harris 10 0 Monroe 10 1 Murray 10 0 Bulloch 9 0 Lumpkin 9 0 Madison 9 1 Pickens 9 2 Pike 9 0 Seminole 9 0 Dodge 8 0 Mcduffie 8 1 Pulaski 8 0 Stephens 8 0 Clay 7 1 Irwin 7 0 Schley 7 1 Toombs 7 1 Appling 6 0 Ben Hill 6 0 Brooks 6 0 Catoosa 6 0 Jones 6 0 Morgan 6 0 Washington 6 0 Baker 5 1 Johnson 5 0 Lanier 5 0 Lincoln 5 0 Macon 5 0 Talbot 5 0 Warren 5 0 Berrien 4 0 Chattooga 4 1 Grady 4 0 Jasper 4 0 Jenkins 4 0 Telfair 4 0 Webster 4 0 White 4 0 Wilkes 4 0 Atkinson 3 0 Brantley 3 0 Charlton 3 0 Clinch 3 0 Franklin 3 0 Hart 3 0 Jefferson 3 0 Putnam 3 0 Rabun 3 0 Stewart 3 0 Tattnall 3 0 Taylor 3 1 Walker 3 0 Wilkinson 3 0 Banks 2 0 Candler 2 0 Chattahoochee 2 0 Cook 2 0 Elbert 2 0 Emanuel 2 0 Gilmer 2 0 Habersham 2 0 Heard 2 1 Marion 2 0 Mcintosh 2 0 Screven 2 0 Twiggs 2 0 Wayne 2 0 Wilcox 2 0 Bleckley 1 0 Crawford 1 0 Dade 1 1 Echols 1 0 Jeff Davis 1 0 Long 1 0 Oglethorpe 1 1 Quitman 1 0 Towns 1 0 Treutlen 1 0 Union 1 0 Wheeler 1 0 Unknown 309 5 *Based on patient county of residence when known

According to the Georgia Department of Health, the youngest person to die from the virus is a 29-year-old Peach County woman. The oldest has been a 98-year-old Clarke County man.

Age Gender County Underlying 95 MALE BAKER Unk 53 MALE BALDWIN Yes 66 MALE BARROW Yes 64 MALE BARROW Yes 91 FEMALE BARROW Yes 90 FEMALE BARTOW Yes 88 MALE BARTOW Yes 85 MALE BARTOW Yes 90 MALE BARTOW Yes 71 FEMALE BARTOW Unk 78 MALE BARTOW Yes 72 MALE BARTOW Yes 90 MALE BARTOW Yes 69 MALE BARTOW Yes 93 MALE BARTOW Unk 56 MALE BARTOW Yes 96 FEMALE BIBB Yes 65 MALE BRYAN Unk 63 MALE BRYAN Yes 59 FEMALE CALHOUN Unk 71 FEMALE CARROLL Unk 80 MALE CARROLL Unk 64 MALE CARROLL Unk 86 MALE CARROLL Unk 37 MALE CHATHAM Unk 83 MALE CHATHAM Yes 84 FEMALE CHATHAM Yes 80 FEMALE CHATHAM Yes 82 MALE CHATTOOGA Yes 94 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 78 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 81 MALE CHEROKEE Yes 67 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 78 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 79 MALE CLARKE Yes 78 FEMALE CLARKE Yes 78 FEMALE CLARKE Unk 79 MALE CLARKE Yes 68 MALE CLARKE Unk 60 MALE CLARKE Yes 98 MALE CLARKE Yes 89 FEMALE CLARKE No 65 MALE CLAY Unk 82 MALE CLAYTON Yes 47 MALE CLAYTON Yes 69 MALE CLAYTON Yes 67 MALE CLAYTON Unk 89 MALE CLAYTON Unk 64 MALE CLAYTON Unk 49 FEMALE CLAYTON Unk 83 FEMALE CLAYTON Yes 50 MALE CLAYTON Yes 75 MALE COBB Yes 82 FEMALE COBB No 36 MALE COBB Yes 82 MALE COBB Unk 33 MALE COBB Yes 71 MALE COBB Yes 63 FEMALE COBB Yes 51 MALE COBB Yes 75 MALE COBB Unk 95 FEMALE COBB Yes 76 MALE COBB Yes 82 MALE COBB Yes 56 MALE COBB No 87 FEMALE COBB Yes 85 FEMALE COBB Yes 77 MALE COBB Yes 67 MALE COBB Yes 67 FEMALE COBB Yes 87 MALE COBB Yes 67 MALE COBB No 97 MALE COBB No 75 FEMALE COBB Yes 71 MALE COBB Yes 68 MALE COBB Yes 65 MALE COBB Yes 86 MALE COBB Unk 83 FEMALE COLQUITT Unk 51 MALE COLQUITT Unk 53 MALE COLQUITT Yes MALE COLQUITT Unk 76 FEMALE COLQUITT Unk 77 MALE COWETA Yes 42 FEMALE COWETA Yes 79 FEMALE DADE Yes 80 MALE DAWSON Unk 91 MALE DEKALB Yes 70 MALE DEKALB Unk 75 MALE DEKALB Yes 69 MALE DEKALB Yes 88 FEMALE DEKALB Yes 84 FEMALE DEKALB Unk 65 FEMALE DEKALB Yes 81 MALE DEKALB Yes 91 FEMALE DEKALB Yes 89 FEMALE DEKALB Yes 31 MALE DEKALB Yes 67 MALE DOOLY No 53 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 87 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 77 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 69 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 63 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 65 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 45 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 82 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 65 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 60 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 98 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 85 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 90 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 67 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 78 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 42 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 69 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 34 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 79 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 43 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 63 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 92 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 86 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 92 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 71 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 84 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 65 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 46 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 48 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 97 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 75 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 76 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 87 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 63 DOUGHERTY Unk 79 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 75 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 61 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 66 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 61 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 68 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 68 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 66 MALE DOUGLAS No 78 MALE DOUGLAS Yes 56 MALE DOUGLAS Unk 58 FEMALE DOUGLAS Unk 84 MALE DOUGLAS Yes 48 FEMALE EARLY Yes 58 MALE EARLY Unk 63 FEMALE EARLY Unk 54 MALE EARLY Unk 65 MALE EARLY Unk 56 MALE EFFINGHAM Yes 77 FEMALE FAYETTE Yes 83 MALE FAYETTE Yes 79 MALE FAYETTE Yes 51 FEMALE FAYETTE No 75 MALE FLOYD Yes 80 MALE FLOYD Yes 65 FEMALE FLOYD Yes 87 MALE FORSYTH Unk 70 FEMALE FULTON Yes 66 FEMALE FULTON Unk 33 MALE FULTON Unk 70 FEMALE FULTON Yes 90 FEMALE FULTON Unk 84 FEMALE FULTON Unk 36 FEMALE FULTON Unk 88 MALE FULTON Yes 53 MALE FULTON Unk 31 MALE FULTON No 89 MALE FULTON Yes 59 MALE FULTON Yes 63 MALE FULTON Yes 81 MALE FULTON Yes 73 FEMALE FULTON Yes 75 MALE FULTON Unk 85 MALE FULTON Unk 86 FEMALE FULTON Yes 66 MALE FULTON Unk 73 MALE FULTON Unk 93 FEMALE FULTON Unk 75 FEMALE FULTON Yes 89 FEMALE FULTON Unk 68 FEMALE FULTON Yes 58 MALE FULTON Yes 68 MALE FULTON Yes 62 MALE FULTON Yes 82 MALE FULTON Yes 78 MALE FULTON Yes 78 MALE FULTON Yes 85 MALE FULTON Yes 62 MALE FULTON Yes 69 MALE GORDON Yes 78 MALE GORDON Yes 70 FEMALE GORDON Yes 85 MALE GWINNETT Yes 66 MALE GWINNETT Yes 81 MALE GWINNETT Unk 74 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 80 MALE GWINNETT Unk 81 FEMALE GWINNETT Unk 90 MALE GWINNETT Unk 81 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 85 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 69 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 76 FEMALE HEARD Yes 63 FEMALE HENRY Unk 73 MALE HENRY Unk 80 MALE HENRY Yes 85 MALE HOUSTON Unk 84 MALE HOUSTON Yes 64 MALE HOUSTON Yes 64 MALE HOUSTON Unk 90 MALE HOUSTON Yes 75 MALE HOUSTON Yes 64 FEMALE LEE Yes 58 MALE LEE Yes 55 FEMALE LEE Yes 63 MALE LEE Yes 70 FEMALE LEE No 49 MALE LEE Yes 57 MALE LEE Unk 49 FEMALE LEE Unk 68 FEMALE LEE Yes 54 MALE LEE Yes 63 MALE LEE Unk 34 FEMALE LEE Unk 67 MALE LEE Unk 66 MALE LOWNDES Yes 66 MALE LOWNDES Unk 71 MALE MADISON Yes 45 MALE MCDUFFIE Unk 97 FEMALE MITCHELL Unk 89 FEMALE MITCHELL Yes 73 MALE MITCHELL Unk 55 FEMALE MITCHELL Unk 71 FEMALE MITCHELL Unk 68 MALE MITCHELL Unk 54 MALE MITCHELL Unk 61 FEMALE MITCHELL Unk 87 FEMALE MITCHELL Yes 85 FEMALE MITCHELL Yes 77 MALE MONROE Yes 85 MALE MUSCOGEE Unk 61 MALE NEWTON Yes 85 MALE NEWTON Yes 83 MALE OGLETHORPE Unk 74 MALE PAULDING Yes 57 FEMALE PEACH Yes 29 FEMALE PEACH Unk 76 FEMALE PICKENS Yes 70 MALE PICKENS Yes 69 MALE RANDOLPH Yes 69 MALE RANDOLPH Unk 81 FEMALE RICHMOND Unk 44 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes 57 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes 61 MALE SCHLEY Unk 84 MALE SPALDING Yes 81 FEMALE SPALDING Unk 50 MALE SPALDING Unk 73 MALE SPALDING Yes 73 MALE SUMTER Yes 68 FEMALE SUMTER Unk 63 MALE SUMTER Yes 73 MALE SUMTER Yes 83 FEMALE TAYLOR Yes 79 MALE TERRELL Unk 77 MALE TERRELL Unk 75 MALE TERRELL Yes 58 TERRELL Unk 77 MALE TERRELL Unk 81 MALE TERRELL Unk 73 FEMALE TERRELL Unk 78 MALE TERRELL Unk 77 MALE TOOMBS Yes 61 FEMALE TROUP Yes 66 FEMALE TROUP Yes 92 FEMALE UNKNOWN Yes 68 FEMALE UNKNOWN Unk 84 FEMALE UNKNOWN Unk 53 MALE UNKNOWN Unk 66 MALE UNKNOWN Unk 75 MALE WALTON Unk 74 MALE WALTON Unk 82 FEMALE WARE Unk 44 MALE WARE Yes 75 MALE WARE Yes 93 MALE WHITFIELD Yes 60 MALE WORTH Unk 75 MALE WORTH Yes 48 MALE WORTH Unk

DPH says it is working closely with the CDC, and state partners to respond to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S., including Georgia. The goal is to quickly identify cases of COVID-19 and take the appropriate public health action to reduce its spread and protect the general public.

Public health officials have urged social distancing to slow down or stop the spread of coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults who are 60+ and people with serious medical conditions, such as heart disease and diabetes, are at higher risk of getting very sick from coronavirus.

Georgia Coronavirus Hotline: 844-442-2681 available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed a shelter-in-place order that goes into effect 6 p.m. Friday, April 3 and continues until April 13. Kemp has also closed all K-12 public schools for the rest of the academic year.

"Now is the crunch time for us to lessen the peak, to make the bullseye smaller so we don't overrun our health care system," Kemp said, saying that the next three weeks are critical for Georgia and that Georgian's need to "hunker down."

Since the outbreak started, Kemp has closed schools, banned gatherings of 10 or more people, shut down bars and nightclubs and ordered people in fragile health to stay home. However, the governor resisted calls for a statewide order for all Georgians to shelter at home, saying those decisions are best left to local governments.

Georgia has opened at least 13 drive-thru locations for virus testing and plans more. Kemp says priority for tests is being given to those at highest risk — the elderly, people who already have chronic illnesses, those in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities and first responders such as paramedics.

Best prevention measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.