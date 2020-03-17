Georgia coronavirus cases up to 8,818 with 329 deaths reported

FOX 5 Livestream: App users click here for live updates.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has passed the 8,500 mark across Georgia while deaths from the virus have passed 300.

As of Tuesday at noon, the number of cases had risen to 8,818 with the number of coronavirus-related deaths now at 329. Officials say 1,774 patients are hospitalized due to the virus.

Of the cases confirmed since testing began, 59 percent of patients were between the ages of 18 and 59. Thirty-sixpercent of the patients were 60 or older.

In the new report, Fulton County has the largest number of coronavirus cases, passing 1,000 on Monday.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases: No. Cases (%) Total 8818 (100%) Hospitalized 1774(20.12%) Deaths 329 (3.73%)



COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 1124 36 Dougherty 939 52 Dekalb 645 11 Cobb 550 29 Gwinnett 525 10 Clayton 266 10 Hall 196 0 Lee 195 15 Henry 194 3 Bartow 187 11 Carroll 177 4 Sumter 147 6 Cherokee 144 5 Chatham 117 4 Douglas 111 5 Forsyth 94 1 Early 92 5 Mitchell 90 10 Floyd 89 3 Terrell 87 9 Rockdale 85 2 Randolph 81 4 Coweta 79 2 Fayette 79 4 Houston 79 6 Clarke 77 9 Richmond 74 3 Colquitt 69 5 Newton 65 2 Paulding 60 1 Worth 55 3 Muscogee 53 1 Spalding 50 4 Columbia 46 0 Crisp 46 0 Troup 46 3 Lowndes 44 1 Tift 43 1 Bibb 42 1 Barrow 40 3 Coffee 38 2 Thomas 37 0 Ware 37 3 Oconee 32 0 Glynn 29 0 Calhoun 28 1 Dooly 28 1 Pierce 28 1 Upson 28 0 Baldwin 26 1 Bryan 26 2 Gordon 25 3 Walton 24 2 Laurens 22 0 Greene 21 1 Jackson 21 0 Whitfield 21 1 Dawson 20 1 Polk 20 0 Butts 17 0 Decatur 17 0 Effingham 17 1 Meriwether 17 0 Camden 16 0 Peach 16 2 Turner 16 0 Haralson 15 0 Lamar 15 0 Burke 14 0 Mcduffie 13 2 Monroe 13 1 Harris 12 0 Liberty 12 0 Seminole 12 0 Miller 11 0 Murray 11 0 Stephens 11 0 Washington 11 0 Bacon 10 0 Bulloch 10 0 Clay 10 1 Fannin 10 0 Pickens 10 2 Pike 10 0 Schley 10 1 Baker 9 1 Irwin 9 0 Lumpkin 9 0 Madison 9 1 White 9 0 Dodge 8 0 Macon 8 0 Morgan 8 0 Pulaski 8 0 Toombs 8 1 Catoosa 7 0 Jenkins 7 0 Jones 7 0 Appling 6 0 Ben Hill 6 0 Brooks 6 0 Habersham 6 0 Jasper 6 0 Johnson 6 0 Talbot 6 0 Warren 6 0 Grady 5 0 Lanier 5 0 Lincoln 5 0 Putnam 5 0 Rabun 5 0 Taylor 5 1 Wilkes 5 0 Atkinson 4 0 Berrien 4 0 Candler 4 0 Chattooga 4 1 Jefferson 4 0 Telfair 4 0 Walker 4 0 Webster 4 0 Banks 3 0 Brantley 3 1 Charlton 3 0 Clinch 3 0 Cook 3 0 Emanuel 3 0 Franklin 3 0 Gilmer 3 0 Hart 3 0 Heard 3 1 Marion 3 0 Mcintosh 3 0 Quitman 3 0 Screven 3 0 Stewart 3 0 Tattnall 3 0 Union 3 0 Wayne 3 0 Wilkinson 3 0 Chattahoochee 2 0 Crawford 2 0 Elbert 2 0 Oglethorpe 2 1 Towns 2 0 Twiggs 2 0 Wilcox 2 0 Bleckley 1 0 Dade 1 1 Echols 1 0 Hancock 1 0 Jeff Davis 1 0 Long 1 0 Treutlen 1 0 Wheeler 1 0 Unknown 489 7 *Based on patient county of residence when known

According to the Georgia Department of Health, the youngest person to die from the virus is a 29-year-old Peach County woman. The oldest has been a 100-year-old Greene County woman.

Age Gender County Underlying 95 MALE BAKER Unk 53 MALE BALDWIN Yes 64 MALE BARROW Yes 91 FEMALE BARROW Yes 66 MALE BARROW Yes 90 MALE BARTOW Yes 56 MALE BARTOW Yes 69 MALE BARTOW Yes 93 MALE BARTOW Unk 71 FEMALE BARTOW Unk 85 MALE BARTOW Yes 90 FEMALE BARTOW Yes 88 MALE BARTOW Yes 90 MALE BARTOW Yes 78 MALE BARTOW Yes 72 MALE BARTOW Yes 96 FEMALE BIBB Yes 79 FEMALE BRANTLEY Yes 65 MALE BRYAN Unk 63 MALE BRYAN Yes 59 FEMALE CALHOUN Unk 86 MALE CARROLL Unk 71 FEMALE CARROLL Unk 80 MALE CARROLL Unk 64 MALE CARROLL Unk 84 FEMALE CHATHAM Yes 83 MALE CHATHAM Yes 80 FEMALE CHATHAM Yes 37 MALE CHATHAM Unk 82 MALE CHATTOOGA Yes 78 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 81 MALE CHEROKEE Yes 94 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 67 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 78 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 65 FEMALE CLARKE Unk 78 FEMALE CLARKE Yes 79 MALE CLARKE Yes 89 FEMALE CLARKE No 98 MALE CLARKE Yes 78 FEMALE CLARKE Unk 79 MALE CLARKE Yes 60 MALE CLARKE Yes 68 MALE CLARKE Unk 65 MALE CLAY Unk 83 FEMALE CLAYTON Yes 89 MALE CLAYTON Unk 82 MALE CLAYTON Yes 67 MALE CLAYTON Unk 69 MALE CLAYTON Yes 56 MALE CLAYTON Unk 50 MALE CLAYTON Yes 49 FEMALE CLAYTON Unk 64 MALE CLAYTON Unk 47 MALE CLAYTON Yes 77 MALE COBB Yes 85 FEMALE COBB Yes 67 FEMALE COBB Yes 67 MALE COBB Yes 87 FEMALE COBB Yes 56 MALE COBB No 82 MALE COBB Yes 76 MALE COBB Yes 68 MALE COBB Yes 86 MALE COBB Unk 65 MALE COBB Yes 71 MALE COBB Yes 75 FEMALE COBB Yes 97 MALE COBB No 87 MALE COBB Yes 75 MALE COBB Yes 82 FEMALE COBB No 36 MALE COBB Yes 67 MALE COBB No 82 MALE COBB Unk 33 MALE COBB Yes 71 MALE COBB Yes 63 FEMALE COBB Yes 51 MALE COBB Yes 75 MALE COBB Unk 81 FEMALE COBB Unk 95 FEMALE COBB Yes 93 MALE COBB Yes 66 MALE COBB Yes 64 MALE COFFEE Yes 66 MALE COFFEE Unk 53 MALE COLQUITT Yes 83 FEMALE COLQUITT Unk 81 MALE COLQUITT Unk 76 FEMALE COLQUITT Unk 51 MALE COLQUITT Unk 77 MALE COWETA Yes 42 FEMALE COWETA Yes 79 FEMALE DADE Yes 80 MALE DAWSON Unk 91 FEMALE DEKALB Yes 81 MALE DEKALB Yes 69 MALE DEKALB Yes 89 FEMALE DEKALB Yes 84 FEMALE DEKALB Unk 65 FEMALE DEKALB Yes 31 MALE DEKALB Yes 70 MALE DEKALB Unk 88 FEMALE DEKALB Yes 75 MALE DEKALB Yes 91 MALE DEKALB Yes 67 MALE DOOLY No 84 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 81 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 86 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 62 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 48 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 64 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 81 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 69 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 42 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 43 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 79 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 34 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 67 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 78 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 53 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 87 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 85 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 98 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 77 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 60 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 66 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 61 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 84 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 68 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 68 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 65 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 71 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 92 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 92 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 69 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 63 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 65 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 45 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 82 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 79 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 75 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 63 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 61 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 97 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 48 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 75 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 86 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 70 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 76 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 87 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 63 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 90 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 65 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 46 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 66 MALE DOUGLAS No 78 MALE DOUGLAS Yes 56 MALE DOUGLAS Unk 58 FEMALE DOUGLAS Unk 84 MALE DOUGLAS Yes 48 FEMALE EARLY Yes 54 MALE EARLY Unk 63 FEMALE EARLY Unk 65 MALE EARLY Unk 58 MALE EARLY Unk 56 MALE EFFINGHAM Yes 83 MALE FAYETTE Yes 79 MALE FAYETTE Yes 77 FEMALE FAYETTE Yes 51 FEMALE FAYETTE No 65 FEMALE FLOYD Yes 80 MALE FLOYD Yes 75 MALE FLOYD Yes 87 MALE FORSYTH Unk 90 FEMALE FULTON Unk 70 FEMALE FULTON Yes 59 MALE FULTON Yes 89 MALE FULTON Yes 63 MALE FULTON Yes 81 MALE FULTON Yes 78 MALE FULTON Yes 89 FEMALE FULTON Unk 73 FEMALE FULTON Yes 75 MALE FULTON Unk 85 MALE FULTON Unk 78 MALE FULTON Yes 82 MALE FULTON Yes 86 FEMALE FULTON Yes 75 FEMALE FULTON Yes 85 MALE FULTON Yes 84 FEMALE FULTON Unk 62 MALE FULTON Yes 53 MALE FULTON Unk 31 MALE FULTON No 93 FEMALE FULTON Unk 36 FEMALE FULTON Unk 88 MALE FULTON Yes 66 MALE FULTON Unk 73 MALE FULTON Unk 91 MALE FULTON Yes 77 MALE FULTON Yes 50 FEMALE FULTON No 33 MALE FULTON Unk 66 FEMALE FULTON Unk 70 FEMALE FULTON Yes 68 FEMALE FULTON Yes 58 MALE FULTON Yes 68 MALE FULTON Yes 94 FEMALE FULTON Unk 62 MALE FULTON Yes 69 MALE GORDON Yes 70 FEMALE GORDON Yes 78 MALE GORDON Yes 100 FEMALE GREENE Unk 81 MALE GWINNETT Unk 81 FEMALE GWINNETT Unk 74 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 81 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 90 MALE GWINNETT Unk 69 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 85 MALE GWINNETT Yes 66 MALE GWINNETT Yes 85 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 80 MALE GWINNETT Unk 76 FEMALE HEARD Yes 73 MALE HENRY Unk 80 MALE HENRY Yes 63 FEMALE HENRY Unk 90 MALE HOUSTON Yes 84 MALE HOUSTON Yes 85 MALE HOUSTON Unk 64 MALE HOUSTON Unk 75 MALE HOUSTON Yes 64 MALE HOUSTON Yes 58 MALE LEE Yes 81 FEMALE LEE Unk 55 FEMALE LEE Yes 70 FEMALE LEE No 63 MALE LEE Yes 68 FEMALE LEE Yes 49 MALE LEE Yes 64 FEMALE LEE Yes 54 MALE LEE Yes 63 MALE LEE Unk 67 MALE LEE Unk 57 MALE LEE Unk 34 FEMALE LEE Unk 49 FEMALE LEE Unk 81 FEMALE LEE Unk 66 MALE LOWNDES Yes 71 MALE MADISON Yes 46 FEMALE MCDUFFIE Yes 45 MALE MCDUFFIE Unk 73 MALE MITCHELL Unk 89 FEMALE MITCHELL Yes 85 FEMALE MITCHELL Yes 87 FEMALE MITCHELL Yes 68 MALE MITCHELL Unk 54 MALE MITCHELL Unk 61 FEMALE MITCHELL Unk 97 FEMALE MITCHELL Unk 55 FEMALE MITCHELL Unk 71 FEMALE MITCHELL Unk 77 MALE MONROE Yes 85 MALE MUSCOGEE Unk 85 MALE NEWTON Yes 61 MALE NEWTON Yes 83 MALE OGLETHORPE Unk 74 MALE PAULDING Yes 29 FEMALE PEACH Unk 57 FEMALE PEACH Yes 70 MALE PICKENS Yes 76 FEMALE PICKENS Yes 67 FEMALE PIERCE Unk 69 MALE RANDOLPH Yes 66 MALE RANDOLPH Unk 78 FEMALE RANDOLPH Unk 69 MALE RANDOLPH Unk 62 MALE RICHMOND Yes 83 MALE RICHMOND Yes 81 FEMALE RICHMOND Unk 44 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes 57 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes 61 MALE SCHLEY Unk 73 MALE SPALDING Yes 81 FEMALE SPALDING Unk 84 MALE SPALDING Yes 50 MALE SPALDING Unk 65 MALE SUMTER Unk 88 MALE SUMTER Yes 73 MALE SUMTER Yes 68 FEMALE SUMTER Unk 63 MALE SUMTER Yes 73 MALE SUMTER Yes 83 FEMALE TAYLOR Yes 73 FEMALE TERRELL Unk 75 MALE TERRELL Yes 78 MALE TERRELL Unk 58 MALE TERRELL Unk 79 MALE TERRELL Unk 88 FEMALE TERRELL Unk 81 MALE TERRELL Unk 77 MALE TERRELL Unk 77 MALE TERRELL Unk 62 FEMALE TIFT Yes 77 MALE TOOMBS Yes 37 FEMALE TROUP Yes 61 FEMALE TROUP Yes 66 FEMALE TROUP Yes 82 MALE UNKNOWN Yes 92 FEMALE UNKNOWN Yes 66 MALE UNKNOWN Unk FEMALE UNKNOWN Unk 84 FEMALE UNKNOWN Unk 53 MALE UNKNOWN Unk 68 FEMALE UNKNOWN Unk 74 MALE WALTON Unk 75 MALE WALTON Unk 75 MALE WARE Yes 82 FEMALE WARE Unk 44 MALE WARE Yes 93 MALE WHITFIELD Yes 48 MALE WORTH Unk 75 MALE WORTH Yes 60 MALE WORTH Unk

According to a report from John Hopkins University, 20,003 people across the United States have recovered from the virus as of Tuesday at noon.

DPH says it is working closely with the CDC, and state partners to respond to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S., including Georgia. The goal is to quickly identify cases of COVID-19 and take the appropriate public health action to reduce its spread and protect the general public.

Public health officials have urged social distancing to slow down or stop the spread of coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults who are 60+ and people with serious medical conditions, such as heart disease and diabetes, are at higher risk of getting very sick from coronavirus.

Georgia Coronavirus Hotline: 844-442-2681 available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed a shelter-in-place order that goes into effect 6 p.m. Friday, April 3 and continues until April 13. Kemp has also closed all K-12 public schools for the rest of the academic year.

"Now is the crunch time for us to lessen the peak, to make the bullseye smaller so we don't overrun our health care system," Kemp said, saying that the next three weeks are critical for Georgia and that Georgian's need to "hunker down."

Since the outbreak started, Kemp has closed schools, banned gatherings of 10 or more people, shut down bars and nightclubs and ordered people in fragile health to stay home. However, the governor resisted calls for a statewide order for all Georgians to shelter at home, saying those decisions are best left to local governments.

Georgia has opened at least 13 drive-thru locations for virus testing and plans more. Kemp says priority for tests is being given to those at highest risk — the elderly, people who already have chronic illnesses, those in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities and first responders such as paramedics.

Best prevention measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES:

