Georgia couple searches for owner of lost Marine Corp ring

A Lawrenceville couple is looking to reunite a Marine Corp ring with its rightful owner.

Jessie Meygan Jones posted a photo of the ring to her Facebook page.

"My boyfriend works at US Auto in Lawrenceville GA and found this ring in a repo car it is a Balfour marine corps ring with an engraving on the inside of platoon # and a date," she wrote.

Jones said the ring was found on Veterans Day.

" I know what it’s like to lose something sentimental and want the ring to find its way to the owner," she wrote to FOX 5 News.

Jones said she will be able to tell who the ring belongs to because the owner will know the engraving says.

"I would love to reunite you with it," Jones wrote, ending her post.