Georgia COVID-19 deaths over 1,900

Georgia has administered more than 500,000 COVID-19 tests with more than 1,900 deaths reported across the state, according to data released by the Department of Public Health.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 since reporting began was more than 44,000. Officials say over 7,600 patients have been hospitalized.

A seven-day moving average of confirmed cases provided by the health department shows the number of new daily cases in Georgia declining between April 22 and May 11, then beginning to trend back upward.

The youngest victim in the state has been a 17-year-old male in Fulton County with underlying conditions, the DPH confirmed Sunday.

Georgia's shelter in place order expired at 11:59 pm. April 30. Gov. Kemp announced he was extending the public health emergency to June 12, 2020.

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR GDPH DATA

Advertisement

SEE ALSO: Q&A: What to expect when visiting newly reopened businesses in Georgia

The GDPH apologized recently for its most recent coronavirus data gaffe, explaining a “processing error” over the weekend had incorrectly shown a downward trend in the number of daily new infections.

Fulton County has reported the most COVID-19 cases in the state, with over 4,300 confirmed cases and 210 deaths. DeKalb and Gwinnett County have reported over 3,000 confirmed cases each. Cobb and Hall County have reported more than 2,000 cases. DeKalb, Gwinnett, Cobb, and Dougherty counties have all reported more than 100 deaths from the virus.

According to the data, Black or African Americans are disproportionately impacted by the virus compared to other races. See data.

More than 100,000 people in the U.S. have died.

DPH says it is working closely with the CDC, and state partners to respond to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S., including Georgia. The goal is to quickly identify cases of COVID-19 and take the appropriate public health action to reduce its spread and protect the general public.

LIVE MAP: Tracking COVID-19 in Georgia

Georgia Coronavirus Hotline: 844-442-2681 available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m

SEE ALSO: Kemp: Restaurants, other businesses to reopen in Georgia amid COVID-19 fight

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georgia

Best prevention measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES:

Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

Who is most susceptible to coronavirus? COVID-19 not just affecting older people

Coronavirus cleaners: These products will kill COVID-19, according to the EPA

Coronavirus and pets: Your cat or dog probably can’t get COVID-19, WHO says

Will sick leave protect me if I get ill from coronavirus? 5 questions answered

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

Live map: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia

-----

The Associated Press contributed to this report.