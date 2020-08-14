Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
5
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County

Georgia governor expected to allow some municipal mask mandates in renewed executive order

Published 
Updated 16 hours ago
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp during a COVID-19 press briefing from the state capitol Thursday, May 21, 2020.

ATLANTA - Governor Brian Kemp will soon allow municipalities in Georgia to implement face mask mandates under extremely strict circumstances. This after the governor dropped his lawsuit against the city of Atlanta for its mask mandate.

Kemp is expected to sign an augmented executive order on COVID-19 on Saturday. The order is expected to renew existing restrictions on gatherings, sheltering-in-place orders, and business obligations and restrictions.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

An aide for the governor told FOX 5 News the executive over “allows local governments to require face coverings on their own property if they meet specific health-related metrics.” The measure will also limit penalties and offer numerous exceptions. The executive order also protects a business's right to choose its own face-covering requirements and who can enforce it.

The governor’s office said no changes are expected regarding schools in the order.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georgia

----- 

Live map: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia