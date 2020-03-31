'Get out of my window!' Florida mother shoots burglar who entered home, deputies say

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they said a woman shot a burglar who entered her home early Tuesday morning.

Deputies said this happened at a home in Deltona on the 2600 block of Libby Court.

According to a press release, 32-year-old Joseph L. Roberts tried to break into the home around 5:45 a.m. by shattered a front window.

"The woman inside, a 42-year-old mother with several teenagers in the house, called 911, saying 'I don't want to shoot him, but I'm going to have to! Get out of my window! Get out of my window!'"

That's when the woman opened fire, hitting Roberts in the arm. She then escaped to the backyard with her three kids and their three friends.

When deputies arrived, they say they found Roberts in the house. He was airlifted to Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford with non life-threatening injuries.

Deputies believe this was the 4th house he broke into on Tuesday morning.