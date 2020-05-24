Gila County investigation underway after man falls, dies at Workman Creek Falls

article

Gila County officials are investigating after responding to reports of a man who had fallen in the area of Workman Creek Falls on May 23.

Officials say they found 32-year-old Justin Ott from Glendale deceased at the bottom of the falls.

Deputies, detectives from the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Bureau, and Tonto Rim Search and Rescue all aided in extricating Otts from the area.

The investigation is active and ongoing.