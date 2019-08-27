Gila River Police: Parts of Komatke on lockdown

Gila River Police Department officials say parts of the Komatke community are on lockdown, as police are at the scene in the area.

According to a brief Facebook post, officials say the Komatke Clinic and the Gila Crossing North Campus are on lockdown. In addition, the District 6 Service Center is also on lockdown. Police did not elaborate on what led to officers being called to the scene.

Komatke is a town located to the west of Ahwatukee, on the Gila River Indian Community.