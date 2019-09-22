Gilbert crews respond to accident involving 15 people

article

Gilbert Fire and Rescue crews are responding to a car accident involving four cars and 15 people on Higley and Williamsfield Road, according to posts on their Twitter account.

One person is said to be in serious condition and is being hospitalized. All others have already been treated and released.

Police say Jorge Medina, 26, ran a red light and hit a family of five, flipping the car over. The two cars then hit another car with a family of eight. Two other vehicles were hit in the collision, but officials say most of the people involved are uninjured.