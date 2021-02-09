Gilbert Police: Officer accused of sexual misconduct; case submitted to MCAO

article

Officials with the Gilbert Police Department say one of their officers is being investigated following allegations of sexual misconduct.

According to a statement released on Feb. 9, officials say they were notified on Dec. 24, 2020 of an alleged incident of sexual misconduct involving an adult female victim and Officer Justin Betts. The incident happened while Betts was off-duty.

"Betts was subsequently placed on paid administrative reassignment in a non-enforcement capacity while awaiting the outcome of the investigations," read a portion of the statement.

On Feb. 4, Gilbert Police officials say their detectives completed a criminal investigation and submitted the case to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for review. Officials say investigators recommended that Betts be charged with felony attempted sexual abuse and misdemeanor public sexual indecency.

"The alleged acts are not reflective of the hard-working men and women at the Gilbert Police Department who serve our community every day," Chief Michael Soelberg wrote, in the statement.

Gilbert Police officials say Betts is a 13-year veteran of the department. An internal investigation is ongoing.