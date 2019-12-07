Girl from Phoenix may be in Chicago after traveling to meet someone she met online

article

A 17-year-old girl who was reported missing Tuesday from Phoenix, Arizona is believed to have traveled to Chicago.

Ke’mya Smith was last seen Dec. 3 wearing purple framed glasses and a curly wig and may have traveled to Illinois, Phoenix police said in a missing person’s alert.

Her family said they believe she took a bus to Chicago after meeting a person online.

Smith was described as 5-foot-4 and 98 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a medium-brown complexion.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Phoenix police at 602-262-6151.