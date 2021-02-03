Glendale Mayor to undergo heart surgery due to 'health concerns'

article

Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers has been hospitalized and is expected to undergo bypass heart surgery on Feb. 4, city officials confirmed.

Officials say Mayor Weiers visited an urgent care facility on Monday due to "health concerns." They did not specify any details about what those concerns were.

According to a statement, the mayor is in "good spirits" about his future recovery.

"I appreciate all of the heartfelt messages from everyone offering their thoughts and prayers and for their willingness to assist Sandy and I during this time," said Weiers. "I have witnessed firsthand the conditions our healthcare workers are working in due to the pandemic, and I can’t thank them enough for their dedication and commitment to our communities."

Weiers, who is a cancer survivor, has been serving as mayor since 2012. Vice Mayor Ian Hugh is filling in for the position until Weiers returns, officials say.

