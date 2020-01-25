Glendale PD investigating shooting that left a man fighting for his life

A man is fighting for his life after being shot in Glendale Saturday night, according to police.

He was shot near 58th Drive and Glendale Avenue, where police have a perimeter set up as they investigate.

A witness says he heard gunshots and then saw a man break the window of the Astrology Store before he took off running down the street.

There is no suspect description and a K-9 officer is being used in the search.

We will update this story when more information is available.