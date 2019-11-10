Glendale Police: Man dead, woman injured following single vehicle crash
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Glendale Police officials say a man is dead and a woman is hurt following a crash Sunday night.
According to Officer Tiffany Ngalula, the single-car crash happened in an area south of Peoria and 51st Avenues. Officers at the scene have located the deceased male. As for the woman injured, she was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
Officer Ngalula said it is not known if her injuries are life-threatening.
An investigation is ongoing.