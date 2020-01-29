Glendale Police: Man seriously injured following shooting in Westgate area

article

Glendale Police officers are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries Wednesday night.

According to police, officers responded to the Westgate area for a shooting when they found the victim, who was later taken to a Valley hospital for treatment.

Officials say a suspect is outstanding, but there are no descriptions of a suspect as of Wednesday night.

Officers are detectives are expected to be at the scene for several hours. An investigation is in its early stages.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.