Glendale Police: Mother, child hit by car along Missouri Avenue

Glendale Police officials say a woman suffered life-threatening injuries Friday night following a car crash.

In a statement, police say the accident happened near 67th Avenue and Missouri, between Bethany Home and Camelback Roads. The woman and her child were struck by a car at the intersection, and the child was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

The driver involved, police say, remained on scene for officers to arrive. As a result of the crash, 67th Avenue was closed between Bethany Home and Camelback Roads.

