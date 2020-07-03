Glendale Police searching for family of found child

article

Glendale Police officials are asking for the public's help as they try to reunite a boy with his family.

According to a brief statement released late Friday morning, the boy, a seven-and-a-half-year-old known only as "Eli," was found by an off-duty firefighter near 67th Avenue and Grand Avenue.

Eli, according to police, told officers he went for a walk by himself away from his grandmother's home.

Anyone with information should call Glendale Police at 623-930-3000