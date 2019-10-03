Glendale police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

Glendale police are searching for an 11-year-old girl who has been missing since Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Glendale Police Department, Aelaf Fatthi was last seen walking with a friend near 75th Avenue and Missouri at around noon on Wednesday.

Police say Aelaf may have been upset about a school grade and was last seen walking with a full dark red backpack in the opposite direction from her home after school.

Aelaf Fatthi (Photo: Glendale police)

Aelaf is about 5'0" tall, weighs 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink and white sweater and jeans.

If you see her, call police at 623-930-3000 or dial 911 immediately.