Glendale Police trying to identify suspects in connection with teen's deadly stabbing

Glendale Police are asking for the public's help as they try to identify suspects in the deadly stabbing of a 14-year-old in front of his home.

The incident, according to a statement released Sunday afternoon, happened on the night of November 8, and officers were dispatched at around 11:30 p.m. to a home near 49th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Investigators have identified the victim as Elijah Ochoa-Gamez, who was stabbed during a fight involving him and three adult suspects. Ochoa-Gamez was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police officials have released the following descriptions of the three suspects:

· Suspect 1: Caucasian or Hispanic male, 20 to 30 years old with curly dark brown hair and an average build, about 5'5" to 5'7" tall, with a possible scar under his left eye. Police officials said this suspect was last seen riding a BMX-style bicycle

· Suspect 2: Caucasian male, 20 to 30 years old with blonde hair, light-colored goatee and a thin build, about 5'11" to 6' tall, with a possible tattoo on his right arm. He had a white pit bull with spots, which police officials said was used in the attack on the 14-year-old

· Suspect 3: Caucasian or Hispanic male, about 30 years old with dark hair and an average build. The suspect has tattoos on both arms, with possibly a full sleeve on his left arm, and a tattoo of a moon on the left chest.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Silent Witness

http://www.silentwitness.org/

GoFundMe for Ochoa-Gamez's funeral expenses

https://www.gofundme.com/f/laying-elijah-to-rest